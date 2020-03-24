COVID-19 cases in Philippines breach 500-mark, deaths steady at 33

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:44 a.m.) — The Philippines on Tuesday morning reported more cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), bringing the country’s total count above the 500-level.
According to a radio dzBB report, the Department of Health confirmed there are now 501 cases of the disease in the country after detecting 39 new infections.
The death toll was steady at 33 while 19 patients recovered, the DOH added.
Health authorities said the number of confirmed cases in the country is expected to balloon in the coming days as more people suspected of contracting the disease get tested following the arrival of 100,000 test kits from donor countries China, South Korea and Brunei.
In virus-hit countries like South Korea and Singapore, widespread testing is crucial in their fight against the pandemic as it allows authorities to isolate and treat infected people.
But even with new supplies, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III earlier told Philstar.com that mass testing — where even asymptomatic individuals exposed to infected patients are tested — cannot be done in the Philippines because the country’s ill-equipped healthcare system lacks the capabilities to do so.
More than a week into the month-long Luzon lockdown, President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday asked Congress to grant him special powers to stem the contagion rate and mitigate the economic damage from the virus. If the additional powers were enacted into law, it would set the stage for one of the most far-reaching measures in the world to arrest the spread of the virus.
Cuba will quarantine foreign tourists from Tuesday to guard against the spread of the new coronavirus, the communist country's Prime Minister Manuel Marrero said Monday.
"All tourists still in hotels will be placed in quarantine... They cannot leave the hotel" until they find a flight home, he said on state TV, adding that there were 32,500 holidaymakers from overseas on the Caribbean island on Monday. — AFP
The West African states of Senegal and Ivory Coast each declare a state of emergency in the face of the new coronavirus pandemic.
Senegal will impose a dusk-to-dawn curfew, while Ivory Coast says it would introduce gradual confinement measures. "The speed of the progress of the disease requires us to raise the level of the response," Senegalese President Macky Sall says in a televised address to the nation. — AFP
South Africa's president says he is deploying the military onto the streets to help police enforce a three-week nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus after infections rose six-fold in just eight days.
"I have accordingly directed the South African National Defence Force be deployed to support the South African Police Service in ensuring that the measures we are announcing are implemented," Cyril Ramaphosa says in an address to the nation. — AFP
The Senate has likewise passed House Bill 6616, granting President Duterte 26 special powers to deal with the COVID-19 crisis in the country. The measure has been approved on second reading.
