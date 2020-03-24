COVID-19 cases in Philippines breach 500-mark, deaths steady at 33

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:44 a.m.) — The Philippines on Tuesday morning reported more cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), bringing the country’s total count above the 500-level.

According to a radio dzBB report, the Department of Health confirmed there are now 501 cases of the disease in the country after detecting 39 new infections.

The death toll was steady at 33 while 19 patients recovered, the DOH added.

Health authorities said the number of confirmed cases in the country is expected to balloon in the coming days as more people suspected of contracting the disease get tested following the arrival of 100,000 test kits from donor countries China, South Korea and Brunei.

In virus-hit countries like South Korea and Singapore, widespread testing is crucial in their fight against the pandemic as it allows authorities to isolate and treat infected people.

But even with new supplies, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III earlier told Philstar.com that mass testing — where even asymptomatic individuals exposed to infected patients are tested — cannot be done in the Philippines because the country’s ill-equipped healthcare system lacks the capabilities to do so.

More than a week into the month-long Luzon lockdown, President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday asked Congress to grant him special powers to stem the contagion rate and mitigate the economic damage from the virus. If the additional powers were enacted into law, it would set the stage for one of the most far-reaching measures in the world to arrest the spread of the virus.