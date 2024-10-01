^

‘No Gain No Love’ on Prime Video is serving all the kilig, good vibes! Now you can binge-watch all episodes

Euden Valdez - Philstar.com
October 1, 2024 | 4:25pm
â��No Gain No Loveâ�� on Prime Video is serving all the kilig, good vibes! Now you can binge-watch all episodes
'No Gain No Love' has been serving all the kilig and good vibes among K-drama viewers and netizens. The internet is abuzz with raves not just for lead actress Shin Min-a but also for the show’s unique take on relationships.
MANILA, Philippines — Korean actress Shin Min-a has been stealing the hearts of Filipino viewers since the memorable K-drama series My Girlfriend is a Gumiho in 2010 and recently, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021). This year, she returns with her signature charm in No Gain No Love, which has just completed streaming on Prime Video this week.

No doubt, No Gain No Love has been serving all the kilig and good vibes among K-drama viewers and netizens. The internet is abuzz with raves not just for Min-a but also for the show’s unique take on relationships.

As the finale episode drops tonight on Prime Video, here are reasons for you to binge-watch the series, especially if you haven’t started on it yet.

Mature Min-a but still very cutesy

In the series, Min-a plays Son Hae-yeong who make life choices that will not incur losses—hence her nickname, “Zero Loss.” She is bolder and more mature because she already knows what she wants, particularly, a promotion at her company.

When she realizes that only men or married women are given a chance at this promotion, she decides to fake a marriage with convenience store part-timer Kim Ji-uk, played by actor Kim Young-dae. Ji-uk, who deliberately always tries to annoy Hae Young, nonetheless accepts the “job” to be the groom.

The cutesy Min-a that we all know becomes even more adorable as her chemistry with lead actor Young-dae shines. Make sure to watch out for their funny and kilig moments as newly-weds!

Not the usual rom-com

Although we are very much familiar with No Gain No Love’s theme already, the series manages to give a unique take on rom-com as it tackles relationships between friends and families, as well as dynamics in the workplace.

It features a cast of well-rounded characters—played by equally outstanding actors—whose plots develop interestingly throughout the series.

There is the intricate relationship between Hae Young and her foster siblings, one of which is Nam Ja-yeon, portrayed by Han Ji-hyun. Ji-hyun is the second lead alongside actor Lee Sang-yi, who plays Bok Gyu-hyun.

Their love story is as entertaining as the leads’, bringing more romance and laughter for the viewers. But as the plot progresses, it appears that their lives are deeply interconnected than expected.

There’s a lot of surprises

There are more surprises that will endear K-drama fans to No Gain No Love including the cameo appearances of popular actors such as Byeon Woo-seok from another K-drama hit, Lovely Runner. He appeared as the replacement of Ji-uk at the convenience store he previously worked part-time. This was a crossover that delighted viewers for sure.

Just recently, Korean producers of the No Gain No Love also announced a two-episode spin-off Spice Up Our Love, featuring the conclusion of Ja-yeon and Gyu-hyun’ own romantic story. This will also stream on Prime Video.

After the light moments in the first half of the series, prepare for tears toward the end as secrets unravel between leads Hae-yeong and Ji-uk and ultimately, the people that matter to them the most. Could love be gained? That’s for you to find out.

 

Watch all 12 episodes of No Gain No Love on Prime Video.

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Prime Video. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom. 

