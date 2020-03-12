COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climb to 52 as WHO declares crisis a pandemic
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 6:35 p.m.) — The Philippines’ confirmed coronavirus diseases continued to pick up on Thursday after the Department of Health tallied three infections, raising the country’s total to 52.
This comes after the World Health Organization characterized the new coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, meaning it is spreading in several regions through local transmissions.
The country’s new confirmed cases are the following:
•PH50; 69-year-old female from Quezon City who had no known travel history. She is admitted at the Medical City.
• PH52; 26-year-old male from Quezon City who had no known travel history. He is currently being treated at the Makati Medical Center.
• PH53, 79-year-old female who had a travel history to United Kingdom. She is confined in Asian Hospital and Medical Center.
A vast majority of confirmed infections in the Philippines were only detected in the last six days after a month-long lull in cases.
There are concerns that the figure may be bigger due to the country’s very limited testing program.
"So we continually ask the public to cooperate and help us in the investigation and contact tracing activities. Individuals with history of known exposure to a positive patient and/or travel to areas with local transmission, within and outside the country, presenting with mild symptoms are advised to self-isolate and be home quarantined for 14 days," Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.
The spread of the virus in the country prompted the enforcement of travel ban, suspension of classes, cancelation of events and adjustment in working schemes.
First local Filipino death
DOH on late Wednesday evening reported the first local death due to the new coronavirus: a 67-year-old Filipina, identified as the country’s 35th COVID-19 case.
Patient 35 experienced symptoms on February 29 and was brought to Manila Doctors’ Hospital on March 5 along with her husband.
She passed away around noon of the same day she was diagnosed with COVID-19 infection due to severe pneumonia. The patient also had existing medical conditions such as hypertension and diabetes mellitus.
Elderly people and those with underlying medical conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer, chronic lung disease and immunosuppression are vulnerable to COVID-19.
"We further urge those who are immunocompromised and are with existing health conditions to be more vigilant and avoid crowded areas and mass gatherings," Duque said.
A Chinese visitor from Wuhan, China—where the virus originated late last year—was the Philippines’ first fatality and the first COVID-19 death outside of mainland China.
The number of cases across the world has risen to more than 124,000 in more than 100 countries and territories with 4,500 deaths.
While situation in China has steadied, virus hotspots have emerged elsewhere: South Korea, Italy and Iran.
"We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.
"We're deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction." — with report from Agence France-Presse
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 12, 2020 - 7:51pm
March 12, 2020 - 7:51pm
Davao City is imposing travel restrictions without calling the policy a lockdown, which technically only the president can declare.
The city's newly released guidelines state:
- All Davao residents are prohibited from going out of Davao City.
- All short term visitors are advised to leave Davao City immediately.
- All travelers to Davao City are requested to postpone your visit until the State of Public Health Emergency is lifted.
March 12, 2020 - 7:45pm
The media were asked earlier today to await President Duterte's nationally televised message at 6:30 p.m. about the COVID-19 emergency in the country.
He is likely to declare a heightened alert level among health agencies and hospitals and order the implementation of measures to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus.
As with his previous national addresses, there is also a delay in this scheduled event.
March 12, 2020 - 5:42pm
The Department of Health has reported three more confirmed COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 52.
The new cases will be designated PH 50-52 as the DOH does not disclose the names of patients to protect their identities.
The DOH and its surveillance teams are conducting information-gathering and contact-tracing activities on the new cases, it also says.
March 12, 2020 - 5:38pm
The province of Batanes is restricting entry of foreign and local tourists and those who are not official residents from March 16 to April 16 over fears of the spread of the novel coronavirus on the tiny islands.
In an advisory, the provincial government says only those who have documentary proof of residence, employment or lawful purpose can be allowed to enter.
Provincial authorities are also requiring everyone to carry documents showing their travel history and medical profiles. Read live updates here.
March 12, 2020 - 3:04pm
Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia and the entire staff of the National Economic and Development Authority "are taking the necessary precautions and risk management measures" against the possible spread of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), NEDA says in a release.
Pernia is on self-quarantine as a precautionary measure, although NEDA says "he had no close contact with a person who tested psoitive for COVID-19 even though they were in the same meeting."
Work at the NEDA Central Office is suspended until March 13 for disinfection and sanitation of the office.