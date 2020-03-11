LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Personnel from the Marikina City sanitation office disinfects a classroom at Sta. Elena High School following the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the city on March 9.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos
DepEd staggers fourth quarter examinations amid COVID-19 threat
(Philstar.com) - March 11, 2020 - 10:44am

MANILA, Philippines — Fourth quarter examinations for school year 2019-2020 will be staggered as the Department of Education (DepEd) implement measures to minimize possible exposure to confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

DepEd, in a statement issued Tuesday night, noted that fourth quarter examinations for Grades 6 and 12 are set on March 12 to 13.

President Rodrigo Duterte suspended classes in the National Capital Region from March 10 to 14, upon recommendation from Department of Health experts, amid rising threat of COVID-19 in the country.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones said that the department is directing schools in the National Capital Region to “schedule all remaining Fourth Quarter Examinations in the week of March 16 to 20 on a staggered basis.”

This is also to reduce the number of students going to school per day. Students will go to their schools only on their respective examination schedules.

“After Fourth Quarter Examinations have been taken, any further school requirements shall as far as practicable be done as home-based assignments,” Briones said.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government on Tuesday directed the Philippine National Police and local government units to keep students away from crowded, public places such as malls and movie houses.

Students seen in such crowded places will be asked to go home, following Duterte’s directives.

FOLLOW: LIVE updates: Novel coronavirus in the Philippines

Moving up, graduation rites

DepEd also left the discretion of scheduling graduation and moving up rites to the between April 13-17 to each schools.

The ceremonies should be done in line with “applicable guidelines by the DOH, and to conduct the same consistence with DOH guidelines of mass gatherings.”

Should there be public health situation prevent schools from holding the ceremonies on the said week, “ the schools, in consultation with the [Parent-Teacher Association] leadership, may choose to reschedule or forego the holding of graduation and moving up rites.”

Briones stressed that the “social distancing measures for schools” will only be effective with the cooperation of students, teachers and local governments.

She added that the Education department will continue to monitor the public health situation and help in containing and managing COVID-19. — Kristine Joy Patag

COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION LEONOR BRIONES NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 11, 2020 - 10:04am

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

March 11, 2020 - 10:04am

The Department of Education will stagger the conduct of final examinations from March 16-20 in the National Capital Region to reduce the number of students in school at a given time, Education Secretary Leonor Briones says in an official statement.

For schools outside the capital, March 11 to 13 will be for holding examinations or to catch up with lessons and class requirements. "All remaining 4th Quarter Examinations for the week of March 16 to 20 [will be conducted] on similar staggered basis. Students shall come to school next week (March 16 to 20) on the day of their respective examination schedules."

March 11, 2020 - 8:39am

The Medical City in Pasig temporarily stops admitting all patients under investigation (PUIs) as the hospital is already at its full capacity.

The hospital is currently taking care of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 and several admitted PUIs. 

"While our patients are our primary concern, we cannot ignore the fact that a healthy and safe workforce is imperative to sustain the level and quality of care that we provide to our currently admitted patients," Karl Evans Henson, director of the Hospital Infection Control and Epidemiology Center, said in a statement.

March 10, 2020 - 9:02pm

A fifth Filipino worker has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID), Foreign Affairs Secretary Brigido Dulay says in a tweet.

Citing information from the Philippine Consulate in Hong Kong, Dukay says the worker is asymptomatic and is under in a quarantine facility.

March 10, 2020 - 3:00pm

The Department of Health confirms 9 additional cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines. 

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 33.

This corrects the earlier count of 35 after the agency issued a clarification.

March 10, 2020 - 10:59am

The House committee on appropriations approves a P1.6-billion supplemental budget for the Department of Health to combat the new coronavirus.

Only P1.65 billion is available in the National Treasury as excess funds, which means that the DOH would have to source other funds from its own savings, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte calls on Fil-Ams to vote for Trump
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Filipino-Americans should support the reelection of US President Donald Trump, President Duterte said in a televised press...
Headlines
fbfb
House OKs 100% foreign ownership in power, transport and communications
18 hours ago
"This narrow definition of public utilities seeks to bypass the current Constitutional limits on foreign ownership of public...
Headlines
fbfb
Cayetano: Revamp won’t affect Velasco
By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano assured his presumptive successor Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco that he will not be affected...
Headlines
fbfb
Gordon bares P20 million bribery try to stop laundering probe
By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
Sen. Richard Gordon disclosed yesterday that he was offered P20 million in exchange for not summoning a family to a Senate...
Headlines
fbfb
NTC to issue provisional authority to ABS-CBN
By Edu Punay | 12 hours ago
Broadcast giant ABS-CBN may temporarily heave a sigh of relief after the National Telecommunications Commission said yesterday...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
12 hours ago
COVID cases in Philippines reach 33
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
Nine more cases of coronavirus disease 2019 have been documented by the Department of Health, raising the total number of...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Palace eyes four-day workweek, flexi-work
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
Malacañang is looking at allowing government workers to have a four-day workweek and flexi-work arrangements as part...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Use of UP-developed COVID test kits OK’d
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
With the country now under a state of public health emergency, the Food and Drug Administration has decided to allow the use...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Economic team warns of impact
By Mary Grace Padin | 12 hours ago
Revenues to be generated by the national government may decline by P91 billion this year if the coronavirus disease 2019 lingers...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
DILG defends PNP on procurement of helicopters
By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government yesterday defended the Philippine National Police for buying their own...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with