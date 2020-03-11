DepEd staggers fourth quarter examinations amid COVID-19 threat

MANILA, Philippines — Fourth quarter examinations for school year 2019-2020 will be staggered as the Department of Education (DepEd) implement measures to minimize possible exposure to confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
DepEd, in a statement issued Tuesday night, noted that fourth quarter examinations for Grades 6 and 12 are set on March 12 to 13.
President Rodrigo Duterte suspended classes in the National Capital Region from March 10 to 14, upon recommendation from Department of Health experts, amid rising threat of COVID-19 in the country.
Education Secretary Leonor Briones said that the department is directing schools in the National Capital Region to “schedule all remaining Fourth Quarter Examinations in the week of March 16 to 20 on a staggered basis.”
This is also to reduce the number of students going to school per day. Students will go to their schools only on their respective examination schedules.
“After Fourth Quarter Examinations have been taken, any further school requirements shall as far as practicable be done as home-based assignments,” Briones said.
The Department of the Interior and Local Government on Tuesday directed the Philippine National Police and local government units to keep students away from crowded, public places such as malls and movie houses.
Students seen in such crowded places will be asked to go home, following Duterte’s directives.
Moving up, graduation rites
DepEd also left the discretion of scheduling graduation and moving up rites to the between April 13-17 to each schools.
The ceremonies should be done in line with “applicable guidelines by the DOH, and to conduct the same consistence with DOH guidelines of mass gatherings.”
Should there be public health situation prevent schools from holding the ceremonies on the said week, “ the schools, in consultation with the [Parent-Teacher Association] leadership, may choose to reschedule or forego the holding of graduation and moving up rites.”
Briones stressed that the “social distancing measures for schools” will only be effective with the cooperation of students, teachers and local governments.
She added that the Education department will continue to monitor the public health situation and help in containing and managing COVID-19. — Kristine Joy Patag
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
The Department of Education will stagger the conduct of final examinations from March 16-20 in the National Capital Region to reduce the number of students in school at a given time, Education Secretary Leonor Briones says in an official statement.
For schools outside the capital, March 11 to 13 will be for holding examinations or to catch up with lessons and class requirements. "All remaining 4th Quarter Examinations for the week of March 16 to 20 [will be conducted] on similar staggered basis. Students shall come to school next week (March 16 to 20) on the day of their respective examination schedules."
The Medical City in Pasig temporarily stops admitting all patients under investigation (PUIs) as the hospital is already at its full capacity.
The hospital is currently taking care of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 and several admitted PUIs.
"While our patients are our primary concern, we cannot ignore the fact that a healthy and safe workforce is imperative to sustain the level and quality of care that we provide to our currently admitted patients," Karl Evans Henson, director of the Hospital Infection Control and Epidemiology Center, said in a statement.
A fifth Filipino worker has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID), Foreign Affairs Secretary Brigido Dulay says in a tweet.
Citing information from the Philippine Consulate in Hong Kong, Dukay says the worker is asymptomatic and is under in a quarantine facility.
The Department of Health confirms 9 additional cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 33.
This corrects the earlier count of 35 after the agency issued a clarification.
The House committee on appropriations approves a P1.6-billion supplemental budget for the Department of Health to combat the new coronavirus.
Only P1.65 billion is available in the National Treasury as excess funds, which means that the DOH would have to source other funds from its own savings, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.
