Marawi residents complain about slow rehab

MANILA, Philippines — Residents of conflict-ravaged Marawi has complained about the slow rehabilitation of their city, prompting President Duterte to designate housing chief Eduardo del Rosario as point person for the rebuilding efforts.

Duterte met with Marawi residents, national and local officials, and lawmakers in Malacañang last Wednesday to discuss the developments in the rehabilitation of the city, which was attacked by Islamic State-linked terrorists in 2017.

A Palace statement released Thursday said local residents "complained about slow completion of projects" and informed the president about their intention to return to their homes.

"The rehabilitation initiatives were delayed by circuitous approval process in the bureaucracy, compelling the president to designate Del Rosario to coordinate efforts especially with the release and approval of much-need budget," the statement read.

Duterte then named Del Rosario, secretary of the newly-formed human settlements and urban development department, as point person that would handle funds and work with the budget department to fast-track the reconstruction of Marawi.

The Marawi siege, which prompted Duterte to place Mindanao under martial law, displaced about 40,000 households. The military rule was lifted this year.

The president has vowed to finish the rehabilitation of Marawi before he steps down in 2020. He has also promised to monitor the improvements in the area.

During the meeting, Del Rosario, also the head of Task Force Bangon Marawi, reported that 2,911 families have been relocated and that the government no longer maintains evacuation centers.

He said 2,911 transitional shelters have been occupied, more than half of the 4,866 units that the government aims to build. The remaining 1,900 housing units, which are in different stages of completion, is expected to be completed in the third quarter.

The government plans to build 3,580 permanent shelters by the first quarter of 2021. So far, only 165 units have been occupied. Del Rosario said the reconstruction of the Mapandi Bridge, the center of the initial clashes has been completed.

Task Force Bangon Marawi also reported that 17,900 families living in the ground zero of the siege have received P20,000 each as livelihood support package. Families living outside ground zero received P10,000 each. The trade department has also provided starter kits and capacity building training to more than 30,000 individuals.

Duterte also ordered the building of military installations in Marawi to thwart attacks by terrorists. He also urged Marawi residents to support the deployment of soldiers in the city and assured them that the military forces are not there to fight the Maranaos.

“I’m not after the Maranao, for me, the military should be there to avoid a repeat of (the military siege). They are not after the Maranaos but the terrorists that terrorize everybody,” Duterte said.

“It’s the age of terrorism so we will just have to do something about it, come up with something that can mitigate (the threats). Anyway, once it's peaceful, then it’s about time the military will go out. My decision to build a military camp there will remain," he added.

Duterte said Muslim soldiers may be deployed in Marawi to allay the fears of those who are not comfortable with the sending of additional government troops in the city.

“Now, if you are bothered by my explanation to you, just look at what happened to the Middle East," he added.