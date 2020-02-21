NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
Agosto 2018 nang sabihin ni Digong na hindi niya ipare-renew ang prangkisa ng ABS-CBN kung siya ang masusunod dahil sa hindi pag-eere ng kanyang mga patalastas habang tumatakbo pa sa pagkapresidente. 
Panelo: Duterte's threats vs ABS-CBN not literal
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 21, 2020 - 1:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo on Friday said that President Rodrigo Duterte’s repeated threats against media network ABS-CBN are not to be taken seriously.

“You know, the president made utterances against ABS-CBN. He made certain statements like 'I'll shut down.' But hindi naman literal 'yun eh (that’s not even literal). He wants to shut down the fraudulent practices of your network,” Panelo said in an interview with ANC.

The spokesman cited Duterte’s complaint that the network failed to air political ads that had been paid for.

“You cannot deprive this man from expressing his displeasure, or disgust, or anger when he is a victim of fraud... Pero walang kinalaman 'yun sa pag-grant or pag-renew (but that has nothing to do with the granting or renewal of ABS-CBN’s franchise) because that is the job of Congress.”

Consistent threats

Whether the media network’s operations will continue after the franchise expires after March 30 is still in question, with just a little over a month left for Congress to pass the required legislation.

A congressional franchise bill needs to be approved by the House of Representatives before it is transmitted to the Senate. The version of the bill approved by both chambers would then still need the president’s approval.

Duterte, however, has repeatedly criticized ABS-CBN and stated that he is determined to block the renewal of its franchise.

Ang inyong franchise mag-end (your franchise will end) next year. If you are expecting na ma-renew 'yan (its renewal), I'm sorry. You're out. I will see to it that you're out,” the president said in December 2019.

Previously, the president said he disapproves of the renewal of the media company’s franchise but would not meddle in renewal talks.

“Now, ABS-CBN, their franchise is due for renewal... But I will never also intervene. But if I had my way, I will not give it back to you,” Duterte said in August 2018.

In May 2017, Duterte also threatened to file charges of multiple syndicated estafa against the network over the mentioned political advertisements.

“Then money came, I pleaded to you because I did not have the money, I did not have any historical propaganda TV. I said, ‘Could you accommodate it?’” Duterte said, referring to ABS-CBN.

Waiting game

Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said that the House of Representatives may wait until August before tackling legislation on ABS-CBN's congressional franchise renewal.

He said that the media network would still be allowed to operate beyond its term which will end on March 30, as long as the House is deliberating bills on its franchise.

However, Congress is usually occupied on the national budget following the presidential State of the Nation Address in July yearly.

Moreover, with the term-sharing agreement between Cayetano and Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Jay Velasco (Marinduque), brokered by the president himself, the lower chamber could see a change in leadership by October.

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 21, 2020 - 9:40am

President Duterte threatens not to renew ABS-CBN's franchise, his latest in what critics call a string of verbal attacks against dissenting media.

February 21, 2020 - 9:40am

ABS-CBN President and CEO Carlo Katigbak asks for prayers as the network's legislative franchise expires next month.

In a video message, Katigbak said ABS-CBN does not see any reason why its franchise should not be renewed. He noted that future of the network is in the hands of lawmakers.

"Sa aming mga mambabatas, nasa inyong kamay po ang kinabukasan ng ABS-CBN. Nagtitiwala po kami sa sinasabi ninyo na mabibigyan kami ng pagkakataong sagutin ang mga katanungan ng mga mamamayan," Katigbak said.

(To our legislators, the future of ABS-CBN is in your hands. We trust in what you say that we will be given an opportunity to answer the people's questions.)

February 19, 2020 - 4:49pm

The Senate Committee on Public Services will hold a hearing on ABS-CBN's franchise next Monday, News5 reports.

Sen. Grace Poe, committee chair, filed a resolution last week to look into allegations that the network giant had violated its franchise. She said later in the week that the committee could hold hearings on the proposed renewal of ABS-CBN's franchise, which has been delayed at the House of Representatives, as well.

Poe said in a press conference that they can hear the proposal to extend the franchise of the network giant even if the House of Representatives has yet to transmit their version of the bill.

February 19, 2020 - 2:56pm

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines has handed over to Rep. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna party-list) thousands of signatures gathered in a campaign in support of the renewal of the franchise of network giant ABS-CBN.

The signature campaign was done online and at protests and vigils held every Friday in areas of Quezon City.

February 18, 2020 - 12:38pm

The Institute of Corporate Directors, Institute for Solidarity in Asia, the Makati Business Club, and the Management Association of the Philippines, in a joint statement, "fervently urge Congress to judiciously address any issues raised" against ABS-CBN Corp. while also "taking serious account of the bedrock issues of media freedom and free enterprise."

The four business groups also "express our strong support for a balanced, fair and timely consideration" of bills filed to renew the network's franchise.

February 18, 2020 - 11:41am

Sen. Grace Poe says the Senate will push through with its hearing on the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN despite the gag order filed by the Office of the Solicitor General.

"A motion for a gag order is what it is. Just a motion," Poe said in a statement Tuesday.

Poe, chair of the Senate Commitee on Public Services, said the Supreme Court will have to decide on the case before recognizing the jurisdiction of its co-equal branch.

"Whether it will apply the gag order on our hearings is up to the Court to decide but our hearing will push through according to our Constitutional mandate," she said.

