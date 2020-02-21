Panelo: Duterte's threats vs ABS-CBN not literal

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo on Friday said that President Rodrigo Duterte’s repeated threats against media network ABS-CBN are not to
“You know, the president made utterances against ABS-CBN. He made certain statements like 'I'll shut down.' But
The spokesman cited Duterte’s complaint that the network failed to air political ads that had
“You cannot deprive this man from expressing his displeasure, or disgust, or anger when he is a victim of fraud... Pero
Consistent threats
Whether the media network’s operations will continue after the franchise expires after March 30 is still in question, with just a little over a month left for Congress to pass the required legislation.
A congressional franchise bill needs to
Duterte, however, has repeatedly criticized ABS-CBN and stated that he
“
Previously, the president said he disapproves of the renewal of the media company’s franchise but would not meddle in renewal talks.
“Now, ABS-CBN, their franchise is due for renewal... But I will never also intervene. But if I had my way, I will not give it back to you,” Duterte said in August 2018.
In May 2017, Duterte also threatened to file charges of multiple syndicated
“Then money came, I pleaded to you because I did not have the money, I did not have any historical propaganda TV. I said, ‘Could you accommodate it?’” Duterte said, referring to ABS-CBN.
Waiting game
Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said that the House of Representatives may wait until August before tackling legislation on ABS-CBN's congressional franchise renewal.
He said that
However, Congress
President Duterte threatens not to renew ABS-CBN's franchise, his latest in what critics call a string of verbal attacks against dissenting media.
ABS-CBN President and CEO Carlo Katigbak asks for prayers as the network's legislative franchise expires next month.
In a video message, Katigbak said ABS-CBN does not see any reason
"Sa aming mga mambabatas, nasa inyong kamay po ang kinabukasan ng ABS-CBN. Nagtitiwala po kami sa sinasabi ninyo na mabibigyan kami ng pagkakataong sagutin ang mga katanungan ng mga mamamayan," Katigbak said.
(To our legislators, the future of ABS-CBN is in your hands. We trust in what you say that
The Senate Committee on Public Services will hold a hearing on ABS-CBN's franchise next Monday, News5 reports.
JUST IN: Senate Committee on Public Services has set the hearing on ABS-CBN franchise on Monday, February 24. @News5AKSYON @onenewsph— marie ann los banos (@maeannelosbanos) February 19, 2020
Sen. Grace Poe, committee chair, filed a resolution last week to look into allegations that the network giant had violated its franchise. She said later in the week that the committee could hold hearings on the proposed renewal of ABS-CBN's franchise, which has been delayed at the House of Representatives, as well.
Poe said in a press conference that they can hear the proposal to extend the franchise of the network giant even if the House of Representatives has yet to transmit their version of the bill.
The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines has handed over to Rep. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna party-list) thousands of signatures gathered in a campaign in support of the renewal of the franchise of network giant ABS-CBN.
The signature campaign was done online and at protests and vigils held every Friday in areas of Quezon City.
The Institute of Corporate Directors, Institute for Solidarity in Asia, the Makati Business Club, and the Management Association of the Philippines, in a joint statement, "fervently urge Congress to judiciously address any issues raised" against ABS-CBN Corp. while also "taking serious account of the bedrock issues of media freedom and free enterprise."
The four business groups also "express our strong support for a balanced, fair and timely consideration" of bills filed to renew the network's franchise.
Sen. Grace Poe says the Senate will push through with its hearing on the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN despite the gag order filed by the Office of the Solicitor General.
"A motion for a gag order is what it is. Just a motion," Poe said in a statement Tuesday.
Poe, chair of the Senate Commitee on Public Services, said the Supreme Court will have to decide on the case before recognizing the jurisdiction of its co-equal branch.
"Whether it will apply the gag order on our hearings is up to the Court to decide but our hearing will push through according to our Constitutional mandate," she said.
