NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
'We did not violate the law': ABS-CBN says Calida allegations have no merit
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - February 10, 2020 - 2:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN Corp. on Monday afternoon said the allegations hurled against it by Solicitor General Jose Calida's quo warranto filed against the broadcast giant on Monday morning are without merit as it stressed that it has followed the law.

Calida accused the broadcasting giant of “unlawfully exercising their legislative franchises under Republic Act No. 7966 and Republic Act No. 8332” earlier that day. 

The network said it is compliant with all government regulations and that the allegations held against them were all "without merit."

According to ABS-CBN, the move to void its legislative franchise "appears to be an effort to shut down ABS-CBN to the serious prejudice of millions of Filipinos who rely on the network for news, entertainment and public service."

The broadcast corporation also cited three main points in its defense: 

  1. That all of its broadcasts, particularly the Kapamilya Box Office (KBO) channel, has received its required approval from the government and were in no way disallowed by their current franchise. Calida alleged that the KBO in particular has been "pay-per-view channel [...] without prior approval or permit from the National Telecommunications Commission."
  2. That the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Philippine Stock Exchange reviewed and approved ABS-CBN Holdings’ Philippine Deposit Receipts (PDRs), which Calida called into question in filing a quo warranto against the corporation. "These are the same instruments used by other broadcast companies to raise capital for the improvement of services," the statement said. 
  3. That the legal structures that protect many other telecommunications companies are the same ones employed by ABS-CBN's ownership in ABS-CBN Convergence, particularly the Public Telecommunications Policy Act. "These are transfers that are approved under the Public Telecommunications Policy Act and are fully compliant with law," they said. 

"We reiterate that everything we do is in accordance with the law. We did not violate the law. This case appears to be an attempt to deprive Filipinos of the services of ABS-CBN," the statement read. 

Shortly after the news broke, lawmakers slammed the petition, saying it violates the separation of powers of both the legislature and the judiciary.

ABS-CBN has long been on the receiving end of President Rodrigo Duterte's threats since he was elected to his position. Towards the end of 2019, Duterte often threatened to ensure that the company's legislative franchise would not be renewed. 

Labor groups also said that such a move would endanger the livelihoods of the more than 11,000 workers of the Kapamilya network. 

ABS-CBN PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE SOLICITOR GENERAL JOSE CALIDA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Solgen Calida asks Supreme Court to revoke ABS-CBN franchise
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
The media company is now racing against time as its franchise will expire in March this year. A bill to extend its license...
Headlines
fbfb
'Questionable and alarming': Lawmakers say quo warranto vs ABS-CBN 'pre-empted' move of Congress
4 hours ago
Deputy House Speaker Johnny Pimentel (Surigao del Sur) called the quo warranto petition a “questionable and alarming...
Headlines
fbfb
Rio has new role in DICT, but still quitting
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 16 hours ago
Department of Information and Communications Technology Undersecretary Eliseo Rio Jr. vowed over the weekend to continue giving...
Headlines
fbfb
Resolution of sedition case vs Robredo, 35 others ready
By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
After almost six months since a sedition case was filed against Vice President Leni Robredo and 35 others, the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
Tagle leaves Manila to head top Vatican office
7 hours ago
The 62-year-old cardinal is moving to the Vatican to lead the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Taiwan already included in temporary travel ban — DOH
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
Many countries and international organizations, including the United Nations, which the World Health Organization is...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
'Calida's just doing his job': Palace denies hand in quo warranto bid vs ABS-CBN
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Malacañang said Solicitor General Jose Calida was only doing his job.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
'We did not violate the law': ABS-CBN says Calida allegations have no merit
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"We reiterate that everything we do is in accordance with the law. We did not violate the law. This case appears to be an...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Petition vs ABS-CBN endangers thousands of workers, labor group says
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
In their statement, Defend Jobs Philippines called on the Supreme Court justices “to vote on the SolGen’s petition...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
DOH recommends calling off big events, mass gatherings amid nCoV threat
By Rosette Adel | 4 hours ago
"To further minimize the risk of contracting 2019-nCoV ARD, the public is advised to avoid crowded places and continue to...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with