Photo shows ABS-CBN building.
'Questionable and alarming': Lawmakers say quo warranto vs ABS-CBN 'pre-empted' move of Congress
(Philstar.com) - February 10, 2020 - 12:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — Lawmakers slammed the quo warranto petition filed by government lawyers against broadcasting giant ABS-CBN, saying the move is an assault to the separation of powers of the legislature and the judiciary.

Solicitor General Jose Calida asked Monday the Supreme Court to revoke the legislative franchise of ABS-CBN and its communications arm ABS-CBN Convergence Inc. Government lawyers accused the television network of “unlawfully exercising their legislative franchises.”

“We want to put an end to what we discovered to be highly abusive practices of ABS-CBN benefitting a greedy few at the expense of millions of its loyal subscribers. These practices have gone unnoticed or were disregarded for years,” Calida said in a statement.

According to Rule 66 of the Rules of Civil Procedure, the solicitor general can file a quo warranto (Latin for "by what authority") against “a person who usurps, intrudes into, or unlawfully holds or exercises a public office, position or franchise.”

In 2018, Calida filed a quo warranto petition against former Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno that eventually led to her removal from office. 

The petition is filed as the House of Representatives continues to sit on the bills that seek to renew the network’s franchise. ABS-CBN’s legislative franchise will expire by the end of March.

Pre-empted action of Congress’

Rep. Rufus Rodriguez (Cagayan de Oro), one of the proponents of ABS-CBN franchise renewal in the lower house, said the move is an “assault to constitutional press freedom and separation of powers of the judiciary and the legislature.”

Deputy House Speaker Johnny Pimentel (Surigao del Sur) called the quo warranto petition a “questionable and alarming development.”

“It is only Congress that has the power to grant or cancel franchises. In this case, the OSG has already pre-empted the action to be taken by Congress,” Pimentel said in an interview on ABS-CBN News Channel.

He added: “In effect, OSG is usurping the power of Congress. Congress has not even decided whether to renew or cancel the franchise of ABS-CBN and with this development, this can have an adverse effect during the hearing, if ever we hold hearings on the renewal.”

Neri Colmenares, Bayan Muna chair, said the move shows that OSG has become a “biased institution used for President Duterte’s political vendetta.”

Instead of targeting the Lopez-owned broadcasting company, government lawyers should go after public utilities “which have a major impact on the people’s suffering,” he said. 

ABS-CBN has been at the receiving end of Duterte's rants, often complaining the broadcasting giant did not air his political advertisements. 

House panel urged not to ‘temporize’ action on pending bills

Rep. Lawrence Fortun (Agusan del Norte) said the quo warranto petition might be “moot and academic” in few weeks.

“I hope the committee on legislative franchises does not use this as a justification not to proceed with hearing of the network’s application for renewal. This is a sad picture I’m seeing: the committee may not hear the franchise renewal bills saying there’s a pending matter in the Supreme Court related to the validity of ABS-CBN’s current franchise,” Fortun said.

For Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay), the petition is “unwarranted and misplaced.”

The opposition lawmaker called on the House panel “not [to] temporize its action on the pending bills proposing the extension of ABS-CBN franchise because it must maintain its independence from the executive and judicial departments.”

Sen. Grace Poe, who chairs Senate public services committee, said her panel still intends to tackle the corporation’s franchise renewal despite the quo warranto petition.

“The Senate’s jurisdiction over franchises remains despite the existence of the petition,” she said.

Attack on press freedom, loss of livelihood

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines chair Nonoy Espina told ABS-CBN News Channel that should Congress fail to act on pending bills, this proves that “they are nothing but administration lapdogs.”

“We call on Congress and the Supreme Court to once and for all prove to the people that they are truly, as the Constitution envisions, independent and co-equal branches of government that are not at the beck and call of the executive,” NUJP said in a separate statement.

“We must not allow the vindictiveness of one man, no matter how powerful, to run roughshod over the constitutionally guaranteed freedoms of the press and of expression, and the people’s right to know,” the group added.

Up to 11,000 workers, who depend on ABS-CBN and its subsidiaries or sister companies for their bread and butter, fear to lose their jobs or will indirectly be dislocated once the company’s franchise is denied.

“This is not just about ABS-CBN. This is not just about the Philippine media. This is all about whether anyone can or should deprive you, the Filipino people, of your right to know,” NUJP said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with reports from The STAR and BusinessWorld

 

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 10, 2020 - 1:26pm

President Duterte threatens not to renew ABS-CBN's franchise, his latest in what critics call a string of verbal attacks against dissenting media.

February 10, 2020 - 1:26pm

STATEMENT OF ABS-CBN ON OSG’S QUO WARRANTO PETITION: WE DID NOT VIOLATE THE LAW
 
The Office of the Solicitor General’s filing of a quo warranto case against ABS-CBN on alleged violations of its franchise appears to be an effort to shut down ABS-CBN to the serious prejudice of millions of Filipinos who rely on the network for news, entertainment and public service.
 
These allegations cited by the Office of the Solicitor General in his press statement are without merit. ABS-CBN complies with all pertinent laws governing its franchise and has secured all necessary government and regulatory approvals for its business operations.
 
(1)    All our broadcast offerings, including KBO, have received the necessary government and regulatory approvals and are not prohibited by our franchise. 
 
(2)    ABS-CBN Holdings’ Philippine Deposit Receipts or PDRs were evaluated and approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Philippine Stock Exchange prior to its public offering. These are the same instruments used by other broadcast companies to raise capital for the improvement of services.
 
(3)    The ownership of ABS-CBN in ABS-CBN Convergence was undertaken under the same law and structures that have been utilized by other telecommunications companies. These are transfers that are approved under the Public Telecommunications Policy Act and are fully compliant with law. 
 
We reiterate that everything we do is in accordance with the law. We did not violate the law. This case appears to be an attempt to deprive Filipinos of the services of ABS-CBN. 

KBO remains one of the cheapest forms of entertainment that we can provide to the public. The capital we have raised from the PDRs has enabled us to provide services to nearly 90 percent of the Philippines and to our OFW’s all over the world. Our work with ABS-CBN Convergence supports the government policy of finding ways to bring down the cost of internet access.
 
The Senate, the House of Representatives, and the Executive Branch have assured the public that our franchise will be allowed to go through the proper renewal process in a fair manner. To that end, the filing of the quo warranto case is ill-timed given that Congress has already resumed its session.
 
We remain committed to our mission to serve the Filipino people especially at this time when millions of Filipinos rely on our services in delivering information such as the 2019 NCoV ARD, the developments in the Middle East, and updates on Taal Volcano situation as they relate to our countrymen.

February 10, 2020 - 12:16pm

The UP College of Mass Communicatio calls the quo warranto petition filed by the Office of the Solicitor General "another blatant attack on the freedom of the press."

In a statement, the college says: "To maintain and protect ou democracy, we need a free press to serve as a faithful chronicler of contemporary events; a platform for the diversity of voices to be heard; and more importantly, the public's watchdog of inept, abusive and corrupt governance."

February 10, 2020 - 11:42am

Rappler's statement on Solicitor General Jose Calida's move to void ABS-CBN's franchise via the Supreme Court on Monday, February 10:

We at Rappler deplore the latest attempt by the Duterte administration to use the levers of state power to bring down a media company and silence Filipino journalists.

By bringing ABS-CBN to court, Solicitor General Jose Calida reminded us of the reason he remains in his position despite his office’s miserable backlog: he has no qualms spending public funds to please his master.

We know this first-hand because it was Calida who mobilized a team in 2016 to build a false case against Rappler and who secretly asked the Securities and Exchange Commission – 3 days before Christmas of December 2016 – to investigate us. This resulted in a closure order in January 2018. The Court of Appeals has since remanded the case to the SEC for reinvestigation.

On Monday, Calida said : "Like Rappler, ABS-CBN had issued Philippine Depositary Receipts (PDR) through ABS-CBN Holdings Corporation to foreigners, in violation of the foreign ownership restriction on mass media in the Constitution.

"We reiterate that PDRs are financial instruments used by media entities to allow foreign investments without violating the constitutional rule that media companies should be 100% Filipino-owned. PDRs are a common, lawful practice, and their legality has been upheld by the SC.

The Duterte administration, through Mr Calida, is resorting to legal gymnastics to push their own agenda of silencing critical media. We stand with our colleagues at ABS-CBN and share the hope that they will weather this and come out even stronger.

February 10, 2020 - 10:32am

The House of Representatives might postpone the hearing on the renewal of the franchise of ABS-CBN following the quo warranto case filed by the Office of the Solicitor General, Deputy Speaker Johnny Pimentel said.

"The OSG has mentioned that the basis for the quo warranto case is that [ABS-CBN] committed several violations and because of this the committee might decide to hold in abeyance the conduct of hearing until the matter is settled by the Supreme Court," Pimentel, author of one of the bills renewing ABS-CBN's franchise, said.

February 10, 2020 - 10:26am

Rep. Johnny Pimentel (Surigao del Sur), deputy House speaker, says in a phone patch interview that the Office of the Solicitor General's move to file a petition at the Supreme Court against ABS-CBN's franchise is "questionable and alarming."

"It is only Congress that has the power to grant or cancel franchises," he says, adding "we have not even started hearings on the renewal."

He says that with the filing of the petition, "in effect, OSG is usurping" the power of Congress.

"With this development, this can have an adverse effect if ever we hold hearings," he says as he stresses the separaton of powers spelled out in the 1987 Constitution.

