What we know so far: First confirmed Novel Coronavirus case in Philippines

Here's what we know so far on the first confirmed 2019- nCoV case in the country:

Latest World Health Organization figures cite 6,065 cases and 132 deaths from the virus, which began in Wuhan City in China's Hubei province.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health has confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus or 2019- nCoV in the Philippines.

As It Happens

LATEST UPDATE: January 30, 2020 - 5:33pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

January 30, 2020 - 5:33pm

Calls for a travel ban on people traveling from China mount as Sen. Risa Hontiveros calls for a 30-day ban in light of the first confirmed case in the Philippines—a 38-year-old woman from Wuhan in China. "Our travel ban must firmly include both air and sea travel to prevent a local outbreak. This includes a temporary ban on all cruise ships from docking at any of our ports," she says. "I also urge the Bureau of Quarantine to implement mandatory quarantine to all those who have just arrived from China, to remain vigilant and to study the safety measures of our neighboring countries with confirmed cases of nCoV." Earlier, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto also urged a temporary travel ban.

January 30, 2020 - 5:04pm The Cagayan Economic Zone Authority has ordered the suspension of all chartered flights from Macau and other parts of China to the Cagayan North International Airport in Lal-Lo, Cagayan. CEZA administrator and CEO Raul Lambino said the suspension of all Macau/China-Lal-Lo flights is meant to prevent the spread of the 2019-nCoV. The Philippine-registered Royal Air Charter Service Inc. has been operating the Macau-Lal-Lo route since August last year when the CNIA began its international chartered flights, transporting mostly Chinese tourists bound for various resorts destinations in Santa Ana, Cagayan. — The STAR / Victor Martin

January 30, 2020 - 4:41pm If the World Health Organisation declares the 2019-nCoV epidemic a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, measures to curb the spread of the disease may include travel restrictions, Rabindra Abeyasinghe; WHO country representative in the Philippines, says in a press briefing with Department of Health officials. He says the specific measures will depend on what member states will agree to, stressing "the aim of the declaration is to prevent the further spread of this disease and to control it as early as possible." Citing the latest WHO figures of 6,065 cases and 132 deaths, Abeyasinghe says: "If you are looking at mortality, you're talking at less than 3% deaths. This is much lower than previous coronavirus infections."

January 30, 2020 - 4:07pm The Department of Health confirms first case of 2019-nCoV in the Philippines.