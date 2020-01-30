WUHAN CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The Department of Health on Jan. 30, 2020 has confirmed the first case of the 2019 Novel (new) Coronavirus, or 2019 nCoV in the Philippines.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
What we know so far: First confirmed Novel Coronavirus case in Philippines
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - January 30, 2020 - 5:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health has confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV in the Philippines.

Latest World Health Organization figures cite 6,065 cases and 132 deaths from the virus, which began in Wuhan City in China's Hubei province.

Here's what we know so far on the first confirmed 2019-nCoV case in the country:

  • The patient is a 38-year old Chinese who came from Wuhan via Hong Kong last January 21.
  • She was admitted to a government hospital in Metro Manila after experiencing mild cough on January 25.
  • The patient is asymptomatic, which means that she is not showing other signs or symptoms of illness.
  • She visited Cebu and Dumaguete before seeking medical help in Metro Manila.
  • Persons she was with upon arriving in the country are also considered persons under investigation.
  • The DOH has asked for the flight details of the Chinese patient and the places they have been to for contract tracing. Passengers who sat in the front, at the back and both sides of the patient will be contacted and will be advised accordingly.

2019-NCOV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 30, 2020 - 5:33pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

January 30, 2020 - 5:33pm


Calls for a travel ban on people traveling from China mount as Sen. Risa Hontiveros calls for a 30-day ban in light of the first confirmed case in the Philippines—a 38-year-old woman from Wuhan in China.

"Our travel ban must firmly include both air and sea travel to prevent a local outbreak. This includes a temporary ban on all cruise ships from docking at any of our ports," she says.

"I also urge the Bureau of Quarantine to implement mandatory quarantine to all those who have just arrived from China, to remain vigilant and to study the safety measures of our neighboring countries with confirmed cases of nCoV."

Earlier, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto also urged a temporary travel ban.

January 30, 2020 - 5:04pm

The Cagayan Economic Zone Authority has ordered the suspension of all chartered flights from Macau and other parts of China to the Cagayan North International Airport in Lal-Lo, Cagayan.

CEZA administrator and CEO Raul Lambino said the suspension of all Macau/China-Lal-Lo flights is meant to prevent the spread of the 2019-nCoV.

The Philippine-registered Royal Air Charter Service Inc. has been operating the Macau-Lal-Lo route since August last year when the CNIA began its international chartered flights, transporting mostly Chinese tourists bound for various resorts destinations in Santa Ana, Cagayan. — The STAR / Victor Martin

January 30, 2020 - 4:41pm

If the World Health Organisation declares the 2019-nCoV epidemic a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, measures to curb the spread of the disease may include travel restrictions, Rabindra Abeyasinghe; WHO country representative in the Philippines, says in a press briefing with Department of Health officials.

He says the specific measures will depend on what member states will agree to, stressing "the aim of the declaration is to prevent the further spread of this disease and to control it as early as possible."

Citing the latest WHO figures of 6,065 cases and 132 deaths, Abeyasinghe says: "If you are looking at mortality, you're talking at less than 3% deaths. This is much lower than previous coronavirus infections."

January 30, 2020 - 4:07pm

The Department of Health confirms first case of 2019-nCoV in the Philippines.

January 30, 2020 - 3:51pm

Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto is calling for a temporary ban on arrivals from China, pointing out that even the Chinese government is limiting travel within its own borders.

"Let us explain to them that we are not permanently closing our doors. This is not a permanent Great Wall. This is only during the duration of the coronavirus crisis," Recto says in a press release.

President Rodrigo Duterte and Health Secretary Francisco Duque III have said that closing the Philippines' borders to Chinese nationals would be complicated.

"Mahirap 'yang sabihin mo you suspend everything because they are not also suspending theirs and they continue to respect the freedom, flights that we enjoy in their country," GMA News Online quotes him as saying on Wednesday night.

The president also said "there is no known transmission from human to human from China."

On Thursday morning, the Chinese government said it had confirmed more than 1,000 more cases of nCoV infection. Most of the cases of infection of the disease, which has killed at least 169 people in China, were centered in Wuhan in Hubei province.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Future uncertain for volcano island residents after Taal destroyed their homes, way of life
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Destroyed houses and schools were covered in massive deposits of ash. Many animals were buried in desolate sand dunes.
Headlines
fbfb
FBI raids Quiboloy's church in LA, arrests 3 leaders in immigrant trafficking scam
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The workers in their complaint said most of the money raised was used to finance the operations of the church and the luxurious...
Headlines
fbfb
Xiamen Air flight from China lands in Davao
By Edith Regalado | 18 hours ago
A Xiamen Air direct flight from Jinjiang, China that carried more than 50 Chinese nationals from Quanzhou in China arrived...
Headlines
fbfb
Patient under investigation for 2019 nCoV dies in Manila hospital
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the initial count of 27 PUIs has gone down to 23 after four patients were disc...
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese man on nCoV watch dies in Manila
By Sheila Crisostomo | 18 hours ago
A 29-year-old Chinese man being monitored at the San Lazaro Hospital for possible novel coronavirus infection has died.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
11 minutes ago
China virus fears prompt homemade barricades and online shaming
By Jing Xuan Teng | 11 minutes ago
Villages and apartment complexes across China are taking the fight against a deadly viral epidemic into their own hands with...
Headlines
fbfb
30 minutes ago
Senators want 'Great Wall' vs Chinese visitors amid first Philippine novel coronavirus case
By Franco Luna | 30 minutes ago
“When China sneezes, we get pneumonia. If that is the case, then an ounce of border control is worth a ton of cure...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
LIVE updates: Novel Coronavirus in the Philippines
By PhilstarLIVE | 2 hours ago
The Philippines is now among the Southeast Asian countries with novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV after the Department of Health...
Headlines
fbfb
Quiboloy's church workers in LA physically abused, forced into sham marriages
Workers for the church of evangelist Apollo Quiboloy in Los Angeles were physically abused and forced into sham marriage...
2 hours ago
Headlines
3 hours ago
DOH launches novel coronavirus-dedicated webpage
3 hours ago
The Department of Health launched a page solely dedicated for information on the 2019 novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with