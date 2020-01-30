What we know so far: First confirmed Novel Coronavirus case in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health has confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus or 2019-
Latest World Health Organization figures cite 6,065 cases and 132 deaths from the virus, which began in Wuhan City in China's Hubei province.
Here's what we know so far on the first confirmed 2019-
- The patient is a
38-year oldChinese who came from Wuhan via Hong Kong last January 21. She was admittedto a government hospital in Metro Manila after experiencing mild cough on January 25.
- The patient is asymptomatic,
which means thatshe is not showing other signs or symptoms of illness.
- She visited Cebu and Dumaguete before seeking medical help in Metro Manila.
Persons she was with upon arriving in the country are also consideredpersons under investigation.
- The DOH has asked for the flight details of the Chinese patient and the places they have been to for contract tracing. Passengers who sat in the front, at the back and both sides of the patient will
be contactedand will be advisedaccordingly.
Calls for a travel ban on people traveling from China mount as Sen. Risa Hontiveros calls for a 30-day ban in light of the first confirmed case in the Philippines—a 38-year-old woman from Wuhan in China.
"Our travel ban must firmly include both air and sea travel to prevent a local outbreak. This includes a temporary ban on all cruise ships from docking at any of our ports," she says.
"I also urge the Bureau of Quarantine to implement mandatory quarantine to all those who have just arrived from China, to remain vigilant and to study the safety measures of our neighboring countries with confirmed cases of nCoV."
Earlier, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto also urged a temporary travel ban.
The Cagayan Economic Zone Authority has ordered the suspension of all chartered flights from Macau and other parts of China to the Cagayan North International Airport in Lal-Lo, Cagayan.
CEZA administrator and CEO Raul Lambino said the suspension of all Macau/China-Lal-Lo flights is meant to prevent the spread of the 2019-nCoV.
The Philippine-registered Royal Air Charter Service Inc. has been operating the Macau-Lal-Lo route since August last year when the CNIA began its international chartered flights, transporting mostly Chinese tourists bound for various resorts destinations in Santa Ana, Cagayan. — The STAR / Victor Martin
If the World Health Organisation declares the 2019-nCoV epidemic a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, measures to curb the spread of the disease may include travel restrictions, Rabindra Abeyasinghe; WHO country representative in the Philippines, says in a press briefing with Department of Health officials.
He says the specific measures will depend on what member states will agree to, stressing "the aim of the declaration is to prevent the further spread of this disease and to control it as early as possible."
Citing the latest WHO figures of 6,065 cases and 132 deaths, Abeyasinghe says: "If you are looking at mortality, you're talking at less than 3% deaths. This is much lower than previous coronavirus infections."
The Department of Health confirms first case of 2019-nCoV in the Philippines.
Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto is calling for a temporary ban on arrivals from China, pointing out that even the Chinese government is limiting travel within its own borders.
"Let us explain to them that we are not permanently closing our doors. This is not a permanent Great Wall. This is only during the duration of the coronavirus crisis," Recto says in a press release.
President Rodrigo Duterte and Health Secretary Francisco Duque III have said that closing the Philippines' borders to Chinese nationals would be complicated.
"Mahirap 'yang sabihin mo you suspend everything because they are not also suspending theirs and they continue to respect the freedom, flights that we enjoy in their country," GMA News Online quotes him as saying on Wednesday night.
The president also said "there is no known transmission from human to human from China."
On Thursday morning, the Chinese government said it had confirmed more than 1,000 more cases of nCoV infection. Most of the cases of infection of the disease, which has killed at least 169 people in China, were centered in Wuhan in Hubei province.
