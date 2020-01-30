DOH launches novel coronavirus-dedicated webpage

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health launched a page solely dedicated to information on the 2019 novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV.

On its official website, the DOH added a page with updates on the developments on the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome-like virus that spread to more than 16 countries.

The page that can be accessed at https://www.doh.gov.ph/2019-nCoV not only included the latest updates on the 2019-nCoV but also details on frequently asked questions about the virus as well as advisories, infographics and tips on how to prevent it.

It also added a decision tool for novel coronavirus assessment for the Bureau of Quarantine and hospitals.

The DOH is urging the public to stay updated on the 2019-nCoV.

As of Thursday, the Health department said the Philippine remains novel coronavirus-free.

The Chinese government said the death toll in China reached 169 with almost 7,800 cases recorded.