SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A Chinese Coast Guard ship prepares to anchor at Manila port on Jan. 14, 2020, for a port call. Members of Chinese Coast Guard are in the Philippines to conduct inaugural joint maritime exercises between the two countries.
AFP/STR
While Philippines welcomes China Coast Guard, another ship loiters near Ayungin Shoal
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - January 15, 2020 - 11:14am

MANILA, Philippines — As the Philippine Coast Guard officially welcomed its Chinese counterpart Tuesday, another China Coast Guard (CCG) ship has been located monitoring Ayungin or Second Thomas Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

Ryan Martinson, assistant professor at China Maritime Studies Institute, posted a photo of the track of a CCG ship near the shoal, where Filipino troops are stationed.

"Meanwhile, a China Coast Guard ship steams back and forth, menacing Philippine Marines posted at Second Thomas Shoal," Martinson posted on Twitter.

Martinson added that the ship operating near Ayungin Shoal is part of the same unit where the CCG ship visiting the Philippines belongs to.

CCG Vessel 5204 docked at the port of Manila Monday afternoon for a five-day goodwill visit.

On Tuesday morning, the PCG led by Adm. Joel Garcia held a welcome ceremony for CCG Director General Maj. Gen. Wang Zhongcai.

Last year, the Department of National Defense reported to the House of Representatives that CCG ships have been in close proximity to Ayungin Shoal since January 2019.

The DND also reported an incident wherein a CCG ship blocked the route of three Philippine civilian vessels on a resupply mission to grounded BRP Sierra Madre on the shoal.

The CCG vessel with bow number 3305 came as close as 1,600 yards to the Philippine boats, according to the DND.

Following this report, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin ordered the filing of a diplomatic protest over the entry of Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea.

Ayungin Shoal is less than 20 nautical miles from Mischief Reef, one of China's artificial islands in the Spratlys

AYUNGIN SHOAL CHINA COAST GUARD SOUTH CHINA SEA WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Best- to worst-case scenarios: Taal eruption may last from days to months
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
If worse comes to worst, the eruption of Taal Volcano may last for months or even years, according to the Philippine Institute...
Headlines
fbfb
Twink loses battle vs cancer
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Broadcaster and journalist Muriel “Twink” Macaraig passed away yesterday morning after a long battle with cancer,...
Headlines
fbfb
We are welcome in China too, PCG says of Chinese Coast Guard visit to Manila
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 4 days ago
The Philippine Coast Guard considers the upcoming visit of the Chinese Coast Guard in Manila as "diplomatic reciprocity....
Headlines
fbfb
Coast Guard says it's best to move forward from 'isolated cases' of Chinese harassment in West Philippine Sea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 19 hours ago
For the Philippine Coast Guard, sitting down with its Chinese counterpart is the best solution to resolve the maritime d...
Headlines
fbfb
Indonesia deploys fighter jets, warships to disputed waters in China spat
6 days ago
Indonesia has deployed fighter jets and warships to patrol islands near the disputed South China Sea, the military said Wednesday,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
48 minutes ago
First batch of OFWs repatriated from Iraq to arrive in Manila
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 48 minutes ago
The first batch of Filipinos coming from Iraq after the government ordered mandatory repatriation will be arriving in Manila...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Over 200 quakes rattle Batangas
By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
More than 200 earthquakes have rocked Batangas since Monday when Taal Volcano began spewing lava in what could be a prelude...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
7 stores flagged for mask overprice
By Louella Desiderio | 11 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry has issued notices of violation to seven stores found selling overpriced face masks used...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
STAR’s Taal fund drive gets more donations
11 hours ago
The Philippine STAR’s fund drive for families affected by the ongoing unrest of Taal Volcano has reached P665,000 following...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Duterte declares Taal island ‘no man’s land’
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
President Duterte declared Taal Volcano island a “no man’s land” last night following the recommendation...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with