WATCH: Philippines welcomes China Coast Guard in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard, led by Adm. Joel Garcia, welcomed China Coast Guard Vessel 5204 in Manila Tuesday morning.

The PCG officially welcomed CCG Director General Maj. Gen. Wang Zhongcai through a welcome ceremony at its headquarters at South Harbor in Port Area, Manila.

The Chinese vessel is in the country for a five-day port visit. Officials of the coast guards will also hold bilateral talks to discuss several issues, including hotlines of communication, search and rescue operation and a possible joint maritime exercise.

A Philippine flag is hoisted on China Coast Guard Vessel 5402 as it docks at Port Area in Manila. Philstar .com/Patricia Lourdes Viray

A banner reading "Strengthening dialogue and cooperation on maritime issues, making the South China Sea a sea of peace, friendship and cooperation for the benefit of the two peoples " can be seen on the China Coast Guard vessel. Philstar .com/Patricia Lourdes Viray

A Chinese coast guard vessel arrived at South Harbor, Port Area in Manila for a port visit. Philstar .com/Patricia Lourdes Viray

Chinese coast guard personnel aboard CCG Vessel 5204 Philstar .com/Patricia Lourdes Viray

China Coast Guard says this 76mm naval gun mounted on its vessel is used to fire warning shots to fight piracy and terrorism. Philstar .com/Patricia Lourdes Viray

This will be the first official meeting between the Philippine and Chinese coast guards, wherein they will be able to talk to enhance their relationship and establish smooth cooperation, Garcia said.