WATCH: Philippines welcomes China Coast Guard in Manila
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - January 14, 2020 - 5:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard, led by Adm. Joel Garcia, welcomed China Coast Guard Vessel 5204 in Manila Tuesday morning.

The PCG officially welcomed CCG Director General Maj. Gen. Wang Zhongcai through a welcome ceremony at its headquarters at South Harbor in Port Area, Manila.

The Chinese vessel is in the country for a five-day port visit. Officials of the coast guards will also hold bilateral talks to discuss several issues, including hotlines of communication, search and rescue operation and a possible joint maritime exercise.

A Philippine flag is hoisted on China Coast Guard Vessel 5402 as it docks at Port Area in Manila. Philstar.com/Patricia Lourdes Viray
A banner reading "Strengthening dialogue and cooperation on maritime issues, making the South China Sea a sea of peace, friendship and cooperation for the benefit of the two peoples" can be seen on the China Coast Guard vessel. Philstar.com/Patricia Lourdes Viray
A Chinese coast guard vessel arrived at South Harbor, Port Area in Manila for a port visit. Philstar.com/Patricia Lourdes Viray
Chinese coast guard personnel aboard CCG Vessel 5204 Philstar.com/Patricia Lourdes Viray
China Coast Guard Vessel 5204 is in Manila for a five-day port visit. Philstar.com/Patricia Lourdes Viray
China Coast Guard says this 76mm naval gun mounted on its vessel is used to fire warning shots to fight piracy and terrorism. Philstar.com/Patricia Lourdes Viray
China Coast Guard Vessel 5204 is in Manila for a five-day port visit. Philstar.com/Patricia Lourdes Viray

This will be the first official meeting between the Philippine and Chinese coast guards, wherein they will be able to talk to enhance their relationship and establish smooth cooperation, Garcia said.

 The Chinese delegation also donated 600 pieces of N95 face masks and boxes of food packs, which will be transported to affected areas in Batangas following the eruption of Taal Volcano.

CHINA CHINA COAST GUARD PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD PHILIPPINES-CHINA TIES
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 day ago
WATCH: Fishing activity continues in Taal Lake despite imminent eruption
By Efigenio Toledo IV | 1 day ago
It's business as usual for some fishermen operating in Taal Lake despite warnings of authorities and mandatory evacuation...
News Videos
fbfb
2 days ago
WATCH: Taal Volcano spews plumes 100 meters high after phreatic eruption
2 days ago
Nearly two hours later, however, Phivolcs again raised the alert level after the volcano spewed plumes a kilometer high.
News Videos
fbfb
2 days ago
China's farmers reap rich harvest through video-sharing apps
By Ludovic Ehret | 2 days ago
Creating videos has become a popular sales tactic for Chinese farmers.
News Videos
fbfb
3 days ago
Toyota's 'woven' city, Samsung robot-ball: CES highlights
By Glenn Chapman | 3 days ago
A smart city from Toyota, a rolling robot from Samsung and a new 5G smartphone from China's TCL were among the announcements...
News Videos
fbfb
5 days ago
Hijos: The sons who serve and protect the Black Nazarene
5 days ago
Draped in maroon and yellow, the Hijos del Nazareno (Sons of the Black Nazarene )are in the center of annual procession of...
News Videos
fbfb
5 days ago
WATCH: China's Great Wall wakes up to snow
5 days ago
An overnight snowfall leaves China's Great Wall blanketed in white, to the delight of tourists and children who came to climb...
News Videos
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with