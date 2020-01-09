BLACK NAZARENE PROCESSION
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. and Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu hold a joint press briefing after a bilateral meeting in Makati City.
Philstar.com/Patricia Lourdes Viray
Philippines, Japan discuss West Philippine Sea, agree to deepen security ties
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - January 9, 2020 - 2:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — The top diplomats of the Philippines and Japan have agreed to broaden bilateral cooperation on several areas, including maritime security.

Japanese Prime Minister Motegi Toshimitsu is on an official visit to Manila, his first visit to the country as foreign minister of Japan.

In a joint press briefing Thursday, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said he and his Japanese counterpart discussed the most pressing concerns in regional security.

"I was pleased with my candid exchanges with Minister Motegi on issues such as rule of law in the maritime commons and the situation in the West Philippine Sea," Locsin said.

Locsin added that he and Moetgi committed to continue cooperation to maintain peace, stability and the rule of law in the region.

Motegi, meanwhile, expressed hope that the Philippines and Japan would further broaden its relationship.

The Japanese top diplomat described his exchange with Locsin as "very candid and frank."

"Secretary Locsin and I were able to deepen our discussion on such perspectives and agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation in wide areas including security and enforcement of the law of the sea," Motegi said.

The two foreign ministers also discussed other security issues such as the situations in the Middle East and North Korea.

JAPAN PHILIPPINES-JAPAN TIES TOSHIMITSU MOTEGI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
How powerful is the Philippine passport in 2020?
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Philippine passport holders can now visit 67 destinations visa-free, making the Philippine passport 76th “most powerful”...
Headlines
fb tw
‘If you want to get rich, plant onions’
By Eva Visperas | 16 hours ago
Farmers in this province’s onion capital are benefiting from the high price of the produce due to low supply in the...
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte swears in new SC justice
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday swore in Court of Appeals Justice Samuel Gaerlan as a member of the Supreme Court.
Headlines
fb tw
OFWs in Iraq repatriated today
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 16 hours ago
The mandatory evacuation of Filipinos in Iraq starts today after Alert Level 4, the highest crisis alert level, was raised...
Headlines
fb tw
Indigenous peoples OK construction of Kaliwa Dam
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 16 hours ago
Construction of the Kaliwa Dam now has the approval of indigenous peoples to be affected by the P12.2-billion China-funded...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
2 hours ago
US Senate passes resolution urging sanctions on De Lima jailers
2 hours ago
The penalties called for in the resolution include the barring of entry and the freezing of assets of De Lima's detainer...
Headlines
fb tw
4 hours ago
Cimatu: Repatriation to go ahead despite de-escalation of Middle East tension
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"The situation is unpredictable, sometimes there are some instances of a very surprise missile attack," he said. 
Headlines
fb tw
4 hours ago
Devotees swarm to Black Nazarene statue hoping for miracle
By Mikhail Flores | 4 hours ago
Swarms of barefoot believers thronged a revered icon of Jesus Christ on Thursday in Manila for a slow-moving and raucous procession...
Headlines
fb tw
5 hours ago
DFA hires top-notch lawyer for slain OFW in Kuwait
5 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs has commissioned a top-notch criminal lawyer in Kuwait to pursue a case against the employers...
Headlines
fb tw
7 hours ago
Vatican-bound Cardinal Tagle prays for peace in Middle East
7 hours ago
At a midnight mass for this year’s feast of the Black Nazarene, Tagle expressed hope that the brewing conflict in the...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with