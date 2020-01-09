Philippines, Japan discuss West Philippine Sea, agree to deepen security ties

MANILA, Philippines — The top diplomats of the Philippines and Japan have agreed to broaden bilateral cooperation on several areas, including maritime security.

Japanese Prime Minister Motegi Toshimitsu is on an official visit to Manila, his first visit to the country as foreign minister of Japan.

In a joint press briefing Thursday, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said he and his Japanese counterpart discussed the most pressing concerns in regional security.

"I was pleased with my candid exchanges with Minister Motegi on issues such as rule of law in the maritime commons and the situation in the West Philippine Sea," Locsin said.

Locsin added that he and Moetgi committed to continue cooperation to maintain peace, stability and the rule of law in the region.

Motegi, meanwhile, expressed hope that the Philippines and Japan would further broaden its relationship.

The Japanese top diplomat described his exchange with Locsin as "very candid and frank."

"Secretary Locsin and I were able to deepen our discussion on such perspectives and agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation in wide areas including security and enforcement of the law of the sea," Motegi said.

The two foreign ministers also discussed other security issues such as the situations in the Middle East and North Korea.