Traslacion celebrates the transfer of the image of the Black Nazarene from its old home in Intramuros, Manila to the Minor Basilica of the Nazarene, or Quiapo Church
Philstar/Efigenio Toledo IV
LIVE Updates: Procession of the Black Nazarene 2020
PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - January 8, 2020 - 7:00pm

MANILA, Philippines— Devotees of the Nuestro Padre Jesus Nazareno or the Black Nazarene are set to participate in the annual procession of the Black Nazarene or traslacion on January 9, Thursday.

Traslacion celebrates the transfer of the image of the Black Nazarene from its old home in Intramuros, Manila to the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, or Quiapo Church.

The annual religious event is held every January 9.

This year, the traslacion will take a different route through the Ayala Bridge in Manila instead of Escolta Bridge as in past years.

Aside from the traslacion, many devotees are also expected to attend the "pahalik" or the practice of kissing the venerated image of the Black Nazarene.

It is scheduled on January 8, Wednesday at the Quirino Grandstand.

Officials of Quiapo Church said the traslacion will begin at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Follow the event with these LIVE updates (Can't view the updates? Click here):

