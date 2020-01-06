MMDA to put up security barriers along ‘Traslacion’ route

MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Development Authority on Monday said it would add security measures for a safer and more peaceful procession of the Black Nazarene or Traslacion this year.

The Traslacion commemorates the transfer of of the image of the Black Nazarene from its old home in Intramuros, Manila to the Minor Basilica of the Nazarene, or Quiapo Church, and is slated for January 9, Thursday.

MMDA Assistant Secretary Celine Pialago, also its spokesperson, said the traffic authority would put up concrete barriers, barbed wire and containers vans in parts of the procession route so devotees will not stray from the route.

Pialago said the MMDA, in coordination with the Philippine National Police and the Department of Public Works and Highways, will also help place orange barriers in Quirino Grandstand where the pahalik or the practice of kissing the image of the Black Nazarene would be held on Wednesday.

"This time, these containers would be placed to the routes that are not part of the original routes," Pialago said in an interview with CNN Philippines.

The MMDA official said since there are several devotees they would also place concrete barriers on these container vans that are 20-feet-high.

Meanwhile, this year’s traslacion would pass through Ayala Bridge. Pialago said the PNP would add barbed wires on the bridge to keep devotees from jumping off the bridge.