NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
This January 9, 2019 shows devotees carrying the statue of the Black Nazarene to the carriage at the start of the annual religious procession in Manila
AFP/Noel Celis
Classes, gov't work in Manila suspended on Jan. 9 for Nazarene traslacion
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - January 6, 2020 - 10:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The City of Manila suspended classes in public and private schools, and work in the city government except in certain offices on January 9 to give way to the celebration of the feast of Black Nazarene.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno ordered this through Executive Order 2 issued Monday.

The suspension of classes covers all levels in all education institutions in the nation’s capital.

Work in Manila City Hall is also suspended “except those involved in frontline services which include maintenance of peace and order, public services, traffic enforcement, disaster and risk reduction management, health and sanitation.”

Meanwhile, the suspension of work in other government offices and private companies in the city is left to the discretion of their management or heads of office.

Millions of devotees are expected to participate in the annual Black Nazarene procession, commonly referred to as “traslacion.” The police estimated that around four million devotees joined the 21-hour traslacion last year.

This year’s procession will follow a different route, with the image of the Black Nazarene taking the Ayala Bridge, instead of the Jones Bridge.

Security preparations

In a press briefing on Monday, Police Lt. Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa said the Philippine National Police says it is profiling groups and threats "who may take advantage of or may sympathize with" the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani by a US drone strike last week.

"There are also security concerns... of course there may be some who are sympathetic either by race or ideology," he said

Gamboa said the PNP will adjust security measures for the feast of the Black Nazarene, which more than a million devotees are expected to attend, if they see a threat related to US-Iran tension.

He said, though, that the police see "no direct threat or direct implication that it is so."

BLACK NAZARENE NAZARENO 2020 TRASLACION 2020
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Chinese seized in Pasay, rescued in Batangas
By Ed Amoroso | January 6, 2020 - 12:00am
A Chinese dance instructor seized by suspected kidnappers in Pasay City on Friday night has been rescued in Lobo, Batangas.
Nation
fb tw
New bridge opened in Ilocos
By Jose Rodel Clapano | January 6, 2020 - 12:00am
A new two-lane bridge has been opened in Nueva Era, Ilocos Norte, the Department of Public Works and Highways said over the weekend.
Nation
fb tw
‘Reds’ kill IP group leader
By Michael Punongbayan | January 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Four suspected New People’s Army guerrillas shot dead a leader of an indigenous peoples group in Cabanglasan, Bukidnon on Saturday morning.
Nation
fb tw
Family of 3 slain at home
By John Unson | January 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Three members of a family were killed in an attack by unidentified assailants in Matalam town in this province Saturday night.
Nation
fb tw
Migration to hasten population growth in 3 regions
By Sheila Crisostomo | January 6, 2020 - 12:00am
The populations in Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon), Central Luzon and the National Capital Region are expected to grow faster not because of high birth rates, but due to internal migration,...
Nation
fb tw
Latest
11 hours ago
PCSO to introduce new games to raise funds
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office is looking to introduce new games this year to raise more revenue for its charity...
Nation
fb tw
11 hours ago
10 drug suspects nabbed in Pasig
By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Ten persons were apprehended in a drug sting in Pasig City, which resulted in the confiscation of P34,000 worth of shabu before...
Nation
fb tw
11 hours ago
Villar sees 30% traffic improvement on EDSA
By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
This year will be the turning point when traffic congestion along EDSA will finally be solved, Public Works and Highways Secretary...
Nation
fb tw
11 hours ago
Bulacan ’cracker-related injuries hit 125
By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 11 hours ago
The number of firecracker-related injuries in Bulacan has risen to 125.
Nation
fb tw
11 hours ago
Ex-Sibugay mayor appeals conviction for graft
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
A former municipal mayor in Zamboanga Sibugay will appeal the decision of the Sandiganbayan convicting her and four others...
Nation
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with