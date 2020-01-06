NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
A young Catholic devotee wipes the face of the replica of the Black Nazarene during the blessing of the replicas near Quiapo church in Manila on January 7, 2019, ahead of the annual religious procession on January 9 where millions of Catholic devotees are expected to attend.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
LIST: Schedule of novena masses, activities for Traslacion 2020
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - January 6, 2020 - 11:57am

MANILA, Philippines— The officials of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene or the Quiapo Church recently released the schedule of novena masses and activities for Traslacion 2020.

Traslacion or the annual procession for the Black Nazarene commemorates the transfer of the image of the Black Nazarene from its old home in Intramuros, Manila to the Minor Basilica of the Nazarene, or Quiapo Church.

The church officials said the practice of the image of the Black Nazarene, also known as pahalik would begin at January 8 or Wednesday at the Quirino Grandstand.

The stretch of Katigbak Drive, Independence Road and South Drive would be closed to traffic while the southbound lane of Roxas Boulevard from Katigbak to TM Kalaw would be closed depending on the situation starting Tuesday midnight.

Meanwhile, the procession of the Nuestro Padre Jesus Nazareno image is slated Thursday morning.

There would be hourly masses at Quiapo Church.

Here’s a schedule of novena masses and activities for Traslacion 2020 celebration:

January 6, Monday

  • Barangay mass – 7 p.m.

January 7, Tuesday

  • Replica procession and blessing - 2 p.m.

January 8, Wednesday

Start of Vigil at Pahalik Area  - Quiapo Church

Quirino Grandstand Luneta

  • 3 p.m. – Opening program

  • 5 p.m. – Panalangin sa Takipsilim

  • 7 p.m. – Start of program

January 9, Thursday

  • 12 m.n. - Vigil Mass at Quirino Grandstand with Presider Hernando Coronel, Homilist and Final Blessing: Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle

  • 5 a.m. – Panalangin sa Umaga

  • 5:30 a.m. Start of Traslacion

Hourly masses at Quiapo Church

  • 3 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

  • 3 p.m. to 12 m.n. (Friday)

BLACK NAZARENE NAZARENO 2020 PAHALIK QUIAPO CHURCH TRASLACION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Chinese seized in Pasay, rescued in Batangas
By Ed Amoroso | January 6, 2020 - 12:00am
A Chinese dance instructor seized by suspected kidnappers in Pasay City on Friday night has been rescued in Lobo, Batangas.
Nation
fb tw
New bridge opened in Ilocos
By Jose Rodel Clapano | January 6, 2020 - 12:00am
A new two-lane bridge has been opened in Nueva Era, Ilocos Norte, the Department of Public Works and Highways said over the weekend.
Nation
fb tw
LIST: Route of the Black Nazarene for Traslacion 2020
By Rosette Adel | 3 days ago
Quiapo officials on Thursday announced that it would follow a different route for the annual procession of the Black Nazarene...
Nation
fb tw
‘Reds’ kill IP group leader
By Michael Punongbayan | January 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Four suspected New People’s Army guerrillas shot dead a leader of an indigenous peoples group in Cabanglasan, Bukidnon on Saturday morning.
Nation
fb tw
Group to appeal SC bus ban ruling
By Delon Porcalla | January 6, 2020 - 12:00am
A party-list group, which is among the petitioners questioning the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority ban on provincial buses along EDSA, yesterday vowed to file a motion for reconsideration after the Supreme...
Nation
fb tw
Latest
2 hours ago
Classes, gov't work in Manila suspended on Jan. 9 for Nazarene traslacion
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The suspension of classes covers all levels in all education institutions in the nation’s capital.
Nation
fb tw
12 hours ago
PCSO to introduce new games to raise funds
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 12 hours ago
The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office is looking to introduce new games this year to raise more revenue for its charity...
Nation
fb tw
12 hours ago
10 drug suspects nabbed in Pasig
By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
Ten persons were apprehended in a drug sting in Pasig City, which resulted in the confiscation of P34,000 worth of shabu before...
Nation
fb tw
12 hours ago
Villar sees 30% traffic improvement on EDSA
By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
This year will be the turning point when traffic congestion along EDSA will finally be solved, Public Works and Highways Secretary...
Nation
fb tw
12 hours ago
Bulacan ’cracker-related injuries hit 125
By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 12 hours ago
The number of firecracker-related injuries in Bulacan has risen to 125.
Nation
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with