LIST: Schedule of novena masses, activities for Traslacion 2020

MANILA, Philippines— The officials of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene or the Quiapo Church recently released the schedule of novena masses and activities for Traslacion 2020.

Traslacion or the annual procession for the Black Nazarene commemorates the transfer of the image of the Black Nazarene from its old home in Intramuros, Manila to the Minor Basilica of the Nazarene, or Quiapo Church.

The church officials said the practice of the image of the Black Nazarene, also known as pahalik would begin at January 8 or Wednesday at the Quirino Grandstand.

The stretch of Katigbak Drive, Independence Road and South Drive would be closed to traffic while the southbound lane of Roxas Boulevard from Katigbak to TM Kalaw would be closed depending on the situation starting Tuesday midnight.

Meanwhile, the procession of the Nuestro Padre Jesus Nazareno image is slated Thursday morning.

There would be hourly masses at Quiapo Church.

Here’s a schedule of novena masses and activities for Traslacion 2020 celebration:

January 6, Monday

Barangay mass – 7 p.m.

January 7, Tuesday

Replica procession and blessing - 2 p.m.

January 8, Wednesday

Start of Vigil at Pahalik Area - Quiapo Church

Quirino Grandstand Luneta

3 p.m. – Opening program

5 p.m. – Panalangin sa Takipsilim

7 p.m. – Start of program

January 9, Thursday

12 m.n. - Vigil Mass at Quirino Grandstand with Presider Hernando Coronel, Homilist and Final Blessing: Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle

5 a.m. – Panalangin sa Umaga

5:30 a.m. Start of Traslacion

Hourly masses at Quiapo Church