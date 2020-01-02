NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
The annual procession of the Black Nazarene is set on its feast day, January 9
The STAR/Edd Gumban
LIST: Route of the Black Nazarene for Traslacion 2020
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - January 2, 2020 - 5:06pm

MANILA, Philippines— Quiapo officials on Thursday announced that it would follow a different route for the annual procession of the Black Nazarene on its feast day, January 9, Thursday, amid ongoing bridge repairs.

This year, the image of the Black Nazarene would still begin at Quirino Grandstand but would take the Ayala Bridge route.

The procession, commonly referred to as “traslacion,” usually passes through Jones Bridge in Manila.

However, the Jones, Quezon and MacArthur bridges are currently undergoing retrofitting.

RELATED: DPWH: MacArthur Bridge cannot be used for traslacion

The new route was approved by the Philippine National Police and church organizers in a meeting on Thursday morning.

Last year, around 1.3 million devotees of the Black Nazarene joined the procession that lasted for 21 hours before it reached the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene of the Quiapo Church.

Below appears the list of areas where the venerated image of the Black Nazarene would pass through on January 9, Thursday:

  • Quirino Grandstand

  • Independence Road

  • Katigbak (Counterflow)

  • Finance Road (National Museum)

  • Ayala Boulevard (Counterflow-PNU side)

  • Ayala Bridge (Counter flow)

  • Carlos Palanca Street

  • Quezon Boulevard

  • Arlegui

  • Fraternal

  • Vergara

  • Duque de Alba

  • Castillejos

  • Farnecio

  • Arlegui

  • Casal

  • Aguila

  • Carcer

  • Hidalgo

  • San Sebastian Church

  • Bilibid Viejo

  • Mendoza

  • Gonzalo Puyat

  • Guzman

  • Hidalgo

  • Quezon Boulevard (Counter flow)

  • Carlos Palanca

  • Villalobos

  • Quiapo Church

BLACK NAZARENE MANILA QUIAPO CHURCH TRASLACION 2020
