LIST: Route of the Black Nazarene for Traslacion 2020

MANILA, Philippines— Quiapo officials on Thursday announced that it would follow a different route for the annual procession of the Black Nazarene on its feast day, January 9, Thursday, amid ongoing bridge repairs.

This year, the image of the Black Nazarene would still begin at Quirino Grandstand but would take the Ayala Bridge route.

The procession, commonly referred to as “traslacion,” usually passes through Jones Bridge in Manila.

However, the Jones, Quezon and MacArthur bridges are currently undergoing retrofitting.

The new route was approved by the Philippine National Police and church organizers in a meeting on Thursday morning.

Last year, around 1.3 million devotees of the Black Nazarene joined the procession that lasted for 21 hours before it reached the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene of the Quiapo Church.

Below appears the list of areas where the venerated image of the Black Nazarene would pass through on January 9, Thursday: