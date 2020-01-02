SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Typhoon Ursula, which exited the Philippine area of responsibility on Saturday morning, also left 28 people injured in the same provinces.
AFP/Bobbie Alota
'Ursula' infra damage at 1.2 billion with 600k affected families — NDRRMC
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - January 2, 2020 - 11:10am

MANILA, Philippines — The number of families affected by Typhoon Ursula (international name Phanfone) has risen to 600,142, or 2,431,821 persons, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported Thursday morning.

That number has steadily risen with each passing bulletin, as the NDRRMC previously reported 594,981 families— around 2,405,753 people—another influx, too, from the previously listed 522,460 families—2,122,581 people.

Conversely, the number of these families seeking shelter in temporary shelters has been on the downtrend as more and more people are able to return home as the Southwestern Tagalog Region, Bicol, Western, Central and Eastern Visayas continue to reel from a flurry of Christmas rains. 

The latest NDRRMC report said that 19,553 families or 77,989 persons were still spread out across a total of 584 evacuation centers. 

Before this, only 20,209 families, or around 80,660 people, among the affected were taking temporary shelter. Earlier, the number of those displaced was 21,409 families—84,909 people. 

The affected regions are facing a total of P1.2 billion in damage to infrastructure and to agriculture, also an uptick from the previously reported P1.08 billion.

The figures on casualties caused by the torrential rains and destructive winds remain unchanged as 50 lives were lost in the aftermath of "Ursula." 

NDRRMC URSULAPH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Martial law in Mindanao ends after 953 days
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The country's defense chief says the objective of placing the volatile south under military rule for two years and seven months...
Headlines
fb tw
Pinoys in US not covered by Philippines' visa requirement plan
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Filipinos living or traveling in the United States are not covered by the administration’s plan to impose a visa requirement...
Headlines
fb tw
Eastmincom head named new AFP chief
By Edith Regalado | 11 hours ago
Eastern Command chief Lt. Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. will take over the leadership of the Armed Forces of the Philippines from...
Headlines
fb tw
Three-month countdown: What are ABS-CBN’s chances of renewing its franchise?
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
ABS-CBN's franchise is set to expire on March 30, 2020, after which its broadcast services will cease operation.
Headlines
fb tw
Third US senator barred from Philippines
By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
Another American senator has been barred from entering the Philippines after voicing support for a US travel ban on Philippine...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
Higher LPG prices greet New year
By Danessa Rivera | January 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Prices of cooking gas will start the year higher, pushed up by rates in the international market.
11 hours ago
Headlines
fb tw
11 hours ago
Duterte to Pinoys: Unite in nation-building
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
With two years remaining in his six-year term, President Duterte called on Filipinos to shun negativity as the world looks...
Headlines
fb tw
11 hours ago
Cop nabbed over New Year revelry shooting
By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
A police officer was arrested for shooting two men in Imus City, Cavite during the New Year celebration on Tuesday.
Headlines
fb tw
11 hours ago
Philippine demands justice for slain OFW in Kuwait
By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. is demanding justice for Jeanelyn Villavende, a Filipino household worker in...
Headlines
fb tw
11 hours ago
2 Pinoy seafarers among 8 kidnapped in Cameroon
By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
Two Filipino seafarers and six other crewmembers of a Greek-flagged oil tanker were kidnapped on New Year’s Eve in Cameroon...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with