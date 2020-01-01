SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
Fisheries took the largest blow from agricultural damage left by Typhoon "Ursula" at P587.406 million, or ¾ of all agricultural cost.
NDRRMC: 'Ursula' death toll now at 50; five still reported missing
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - January 1, 2020 - 3:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — The number of casualties caused by Typhoon Ursula (International name Phanfone) has risen to 362, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Monday morning.

According the NDRRMC, 50 were declared dead, five were reported missing and the number of injured has nearly doubled from the previously reported 143.

More families have also been listed as affected by the typhoon, to 594,981 families— around 2,405,753 people—from the previously listed 522,460 families—2,122,581 people.

The silver lining, though, came in that only 20,209 families, or around 80,660 people, among the affected were taking temporary shelter. Earlier, the number of those displaced was 21,409 families—84,909 people. 

NDRMMC said the displaced were staying in 654 evacuation centers, although the number of centers has dropped to 574, meaning many of those who took shelter have since gone home or have found other accomodations/

The council also tallied 409,196 damaged house, up from 406,228 damaged houses. Of this number, 104,576 were "totally damaged" while the rest were "partially damaged". 

These updated numbers come as the Southwestern Tagalog Region, Bicol, Western, Central and Eastern Visayas reel from P1.08 billion in damage to infrastructure and to agriculture.

