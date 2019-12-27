WATCH: DOT welcomes 8 millionth foreign visitor with ‘free travel’ surprise

MANILA, Philippines — The eight-millionth foreign visitor of the country arrived on Friday afternoon.

Japanese national, 71-year-old Yachiyo Imamoto is the eight-millionth international visitor.

She arrived with her husband at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Teminal 3 from Japan via All Nippon Airways.

Department of Tourism Assistant Secretary Roberto Alabado III and officials of the Duty Free Philippines Corporation welcomed them at the airport with a surprise.

Imamoto would receive a roundtrip ticket from Japan to Manila and vice versa, as well as a free tour to one of the top tourist destinations in the country, Siargao.

The island was recently hailed as one of the world’s top holiday destinations for 2020 by international travel and lifestyle magazine Conde Nast Traveler.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat earlier this year said the agency targets 8.2 million foreign visitors this year.

Early December, Tourism Undersecretary Benito Bengzon Jr. said the DOT is confident the country would achieve the target this year.

Last year, the Philippines only recorded 7.1 million foreign visitors.