Siargao named one of world’s ‘best holiday destinations’ for 2020

MANILA, Philippines — After being named as one of the 19 places to go in 2019, Siargao made it to international and lifestyle magazine Condé Nast Traveler’s list anew as one of the world’s 20 best holiday destinations for 2020.

The magazine named Siargao, one of the top tourist destinations in the Philippines, as the eighth best holiday destination for next year.

“The tiny Philippine island giving Bali a run for its money,” it said.

It said that something special is happening on the island, citing that it is “fringed with pristine beaches, tree frog-green mangrove forests and sweeping groves of coconut palms.”

“The teardrop-shaped tropical island in the rarely trod south-east of the Philippines is luring legions of right-on sorts to its shores, with its gnarly surf breaks, including the legendary Cloud 9 barreling wave, which counts Kelly Slater and Anthony Kiedis among its riders,” the magazine added.

Although it’s just less than a tenth of the size of the world-famous Bali, the travel magazine lauded Siargao for its bone-white beachy shores as well as refreshing and sustainability-conscious accommodation offerings, among others.

“This island idyll won’t stay low-key for long – 12 flights a day now land at Siargao’s tiny airport, up from two per week – so pack your surfboard now,” it said.

Condé Nast also named the following as part of its 20 best holiday destinations for 2020:

1. Pakistan

2. Plymouth, UK

3. Kyrgyzstan

4. Armenia

5. Salvador, Brazil

6. Kangaroo Island, Australia

7. Galway, Ireland

8. Siargao, Philippines

9. Paris, France

10. Egadi Islands, Sicily

11. Dakar, Senegal

12. Portland, Maine, US

13. Lebanon

14. Qingdao, China

15. Frisian Islands, Denmark

16. British Virgin Islands

17. Rabat, Morocco

18. Panama

19. Rijeka, Croatia

20. Kyoto, Japan

Early December, the magazine named Siargao as among the 19 places to go in 2019.

It also voted the Philippines’ “surfing capital” as the best island in Asia in October this year.