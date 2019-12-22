SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said the ceasefire would be implemented nationwide, and would take effect from December 23 to January 7.
The STAR, File
Palace announces Christmas ceasefire with CPP-NPA-NDF
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - December 22, 2019 - 8:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the proposed holiday ceasefire with communist rebels and has ordered the reconvening of the government peace panel in preparation for the resumption of peace talks.

The Communist Party of the Philippines earlier Sunday announced its own unilateral ceasefire on the same dates and said it would take effect as soon as the government issues a reciprocal order.

"The Palace hereby announces that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has directed the declaration of a unilateral and reciprocal ceasefire with the coalition of the Communist Party of the Philippines, the New People's Army and the National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF)," Panelo said in a statement Sunday evening.

Duterte has also ordered the Defense and Interior departments, the military and the police to issue an official ceasefire declaration and to relay the directive to threir officials and armed units.

The Defense department and the military previously said they are not keen on recommending a ceasefire with the communists, saying the rebels had used previous suspension of offensives to launch attacks.

Duterte has also directed the reconvening of the government peace panel as a goodwill measure for the resumption of the negotiations. 

"The president has also ordered the reconstitution of the Government of the Republic of the Philippines (GRP) negotiating panel, naming Executive Secretary Salvador C. Medialdea as among its members," Panelo said.

Panelo said Duterte's directives reflect the administration's commitment to talk peace with the communists, who have been waging an armed struggle against the government for five decades.

"With the undertaking of these confidence-building measures—a reflection of the seriousness and commitment of the GRP, as well as a mark of goodwill on the part of the commander-in-chief—the Office of the President looks forward to the possible resumption of peace talks with the NDF, achieve accord with the whole coalition and ultimately, attain a lasting peace among the citizenry of our country," the Palace spokesman said.

"The president wishes that all Filipinos enjoy quietude and serenity as they celebrate the Holiday Season with their loved ones free from violence or any form of disruption," he added.

In 2017, Duterte terminated the peace negotiations with the communists after the New People's Army, the armed wing of the rebels, launched successive attacks against government forces.

The president changed his tone last month and revealed that he is sending Bello to the Netherlands to talk to Sison for what he described his "last card" to finish the five decade-conflict with the rebels.

