SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this file photo, members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-Metro Manila march along Recto Avenue in Manila.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
CPP orders Christmas ceasefire, waits for reciprocal order from government
(Philstar.com) - December 22, 2019 - 6:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Communist Party of the Philippines has announced a ceasefire from December 23, 2019 to Janaury 7, 2020 although it will only take effect if the government issues a reciprocal ceasefire order.

The order acknowledges the recommendation for a ceasefire made by the National Democratic Front of the Philippines, which represents communist rebels in talks with the government peace panel and covers "all commands and units of the New People's Army and the people's militias" across the country.

The CPP's information bureau has yet to issue a statement announcing the ceasefire and has yet to respond to a request for comment.

"This ceasefire order shall take effect upon issuance of the corresponding and reciprocal ceasefire orders in the form of Suspension of Military Operations (SOMO) and Suspension of Police Operations (SOPO) to be issued by the Government of the Republic of the Philippines," the CPP Central Committee said.

READ: Duterte to decide on proposed Christmas ceasefire on Monday — Palace

The Philippine National Police earlier Sunday said it would follow whatever decision President Rodrigo Duterte will make on the ceasefire, which the government panel led by Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III will also recommend to the president.

Last week, the Defense department and the military announced that they would not recommend a ceasefire, saying communists had used previous suspensions of offensives to celebrate their anniversary and to launch attacks.

The Palace said Duterte is expected to make a decision by Monday.

The CPP ceasefire order says the ceasefire is meant "to generate a positive atmosphere conducive to the holding of informal talks preparatory to the formal meeting to resume the peace negotiations," a phrase also contained in the joint statement signed by the government and NDFP panels in the Netherlands on December 21.

READ: Government, NDFP panels agree to recommend Christmas ceasefire

"All units of the NPA and the people’s militias shall be on defensive mode at both the strategic and tactical levels.They shall nonetheless maintain a high degree of militancy and vigilance against any hostile actions or movements contrary to the ceasefire order. Active-defense operations shall be undertaken only in the face of clear and imminent danger and actual armed attack by hostile forces," the CPP's Central Committee said.

The central command also said "branches and committees of the CPP, units of the NPA and people’s militias and revolutionary mass organizations should closely monitor any hostile actions being carried out by the armed units and personnel of the GRP." — Jonathan de Santos

CEASEFIRE COMMUNIST PARTY OF THE PHILIPPINES-NEW PEOPLE’S ARMY-NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC FRONT CPP-NPA-NDF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Slain NPAs targeted Duterte, other officials’
By Romina Cabrera | 20 hours ago
The three men killed in an encounter with police operatives in Quezon City earlier this week were part of the team directed...
Headlines
fb tw
How an ‘artista lang’ is leading Ormoc’s renaissance
20 hours ago
While celebrity-mayors Isko Moreno of Manila and Vico Sotto of Pasig have been hugging the headlines of late, celebrity-mayor...
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte, Robredo ratings surge – Pulse Asia
By Janvic Mateo | 20 hours ago
The approval and trust ratings of President Duterte and Vice President Leni Robredo have increased in the recent survey conducted...
Headlines
fb tw
Ampatuans must pay victims’ kin P155.6 million
By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
Heirs or next of kin of the victims of the Maguindanao massacre are entitled to damages ranging from P350,000 to P23.5 million...
Headlines
fb tw
Angkas bikers protest LTFRB cap on authorized riders
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
"Let's not mince words. They will take out 17,000 perfectly good Angkas bikers on the road. Yun po yung gusto nilang gawin,"...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
2 hours ago
Lawmakers voice support for Angkas amid public outcry over LTFRB cap
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
Politicians sounded off amid a tumult of public outcry following the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board's...
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
House member attributes Duterte's high ratings to stance vs 'oligarchs'
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"These trust ratings quantify the massive political capital President Duterte has and which he is willing to use against the...
Headlines
fb tw
4 hours ago
Five minutes from Cubao to Makati could still happen — Palace 
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
The Malacañang mouthpiece did not specifically say what these conditions were but said that the president's promise...
Headlines
fb tw
4 hours ago
Duterte to decide on proposed Christmas ceasefire on Monday — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
"There is a recommendation but we do not know yet whether it would be approved by the president," Panelo told radio station...
Headlines
fb tw
6 hours ago
Government, NDFP panels agree to recommend Christmas ceasefire
6 hours ago
According to a joint statement, the ceasefire is meant to "generate a positive environment" that will lead to informal...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with