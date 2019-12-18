SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
This file photo taken on January 13, 2009 shows human rights advocates holding a protest in front of the Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City, where the second hearing of Andal Ampatuan Jr., the principal accussed in the Ampatuan Massacre in Mindanao, is taking place.
AFP/Noel Celis
CHR: Honor Ampatuan massacre victims by fighting culture of impunity
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - December 18, 2019 - 5:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights is expecting no less than a “just conclusion” in the Ampatuan massacre case as the court is set to hand down its verdict on the country’s worst political slaughter that left 58 people dead a decade ago.

A day before a Quezon City court issues its ruling, the country’s rights body called the Ampatuan massacre “impunity of colossal proportions.”

“It trampled upon the right to life, right to free elections, right to press freedom and right to information—basic freedoms that any civilized society must enjoy and cultivate,” CHR spokesperson Jacqueline De Guia said.

Ten years ago, 58 people—including 32 media workers—who were on their way to the Commission on Elections office in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao to witness the filing of certificate of candidacy of then-gubernatorial candidate Esmael Mangudadatu were killed in broad daylight and dumped into roadside pits.  

Leaders of the powerful Ampatuan family are charged with organizing the November 23, 2009 mass killing in a bid to quash an election challenge from a rival clan.

'Honor the victims by fighting impunity'

De Guia said the “impunity of magnanimous scale” must jolt Filipinos to defend and nurture basic rights they have and be vigilant against power that abuses.

“Given the scale of suffering, tragedy and loss of life that the massacre has brought upon journalists, civilians and our society in general, we can only truly do justice by relentlessly working to ensure that our primary freedoms and values as people are guarded,” the CHR official said.

She added: “In our own way, we can honor the victims’ sufferings by fighting the culture of impunity that erode our humanity and democracy and ensure that no such tragedy will mar our society again.”

Hunt suspects still at large

CHR also urged authorities to arrest the suspects in the gruesome massacre who remain at large.

“We call on the authorities to exert all efforts to arrest suspects so the families of victims are not at risk and to ascertain that all those who will be proven guilty will suffer the force of law,” De Guia said.

She added: “Full justice can only be achieved when all the perpetrators are held accountable.

Zaldy Ampatuan and Datu Andal "Unsay" Ampatuan Jr. are the primary accused in the case. Datu Sajid Islam Ampatuan was allowed to post bail in 2015 and was elected mayor of Shariff Saydona Mustapha town in May. 

Ampatuan patriarch Andal Sr. died in July 2015. 

READZaldy Ampatuan back in jail a day before verdict on massacre case

Judicial processes

The expected promulgation of decision on the Ampatuan massacre shows that the people’s united call for justice can have an impact on the country’s judicial process, citing the measures taken by the Supreme Court to fast track the proceedings and Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 221’s handling of the trial, CHR also stressed.

“We hope that this can be done on all grave cases of  human rights violations for the expeditious delivery of justice,” De Guia said.

She added: “The verdict on the case shall set the precedent against grave mass abuses and similar threats to our democracy. Amid current attacks on our fundamental values and rights, let the lessons of the Maguindanao massacre revive our vigor to fight for our most cherished values and rights, to safeguard us from impunity.”

AMPATUAN MASSACRE COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS MAGUINDANAO MASSACRE
