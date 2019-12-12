Chinese research ships to get permits only when exploring undisputed seas

MANILA, Philippines — China has expressed its willingness to abide by international law after issuing a new policy on marine scientific research in foreign countries.
Earlier this week, the Chinese Foreign Ministry (FMPRC) released a notice to Chinese groups or individuals seeking to conduct marine scientific research in other countries' territory to get an "explicit statement of consent."
The notice covers Chinese government departments, units, enterprises and organizations and individuals aiming to conduct research of marine
This new policy, however, applies to areas that are undisputed.
China claims
The Chinese government directed those who would like to conduct marine scientific research in other countries to submit an application form at least seven months before conducting the research.
This policy came after India expelled a Chinese research ship caught operating in waters near Port Blair, capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which is Indian territory.
China's survey ships in Philippine waters
Chinese survey ships have also
In August,
Days after this incident,
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the government should ask Beijing to explain
In response to Lorenzana's pronouncements, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said he would be "firing off a diplomatic protest" over the incident.
In 2018, the government gave Chinese ships permission to explore the Philippine Rise, a resource-rich underwater area off the coast of Aurora province. China later proposed names for the undersea features on the area, which is indisputably part of the Philippines.
In response to backlash over the presence of Chinese ships there, Duterte announced he would "[go] to the Benham Rise. And I will make a statement that nobody but nobody owns this place including the continental shelf, the underground landmass that extends under the sea."
