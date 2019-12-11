SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Fossil fuels, when burned, release carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases, making them major contributors to global warming.
Steve Buissinne via Pixabay
CHR declaration on fossil fuel firms should lead to policies on climate change — green group
(Philstar.com) - December 11, 2019 - 5:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — The landmark declaration of the Commission on Human Rights that major fossil fuel companies are responsible for human rights harms linked to climate impacts should open the door for future policies on climate change.

Greenpeace Philippines country director Lea Guerrero said this Wednesday, following the announcement of the country’s rights body that carbon-polluting companies could be found morally liable for their role in climate change and its impacts.

Fossil fuels, when burned, release carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases, making them major contributors to global warming.

“What this does is erode the social license of fossil fuel companies. Right now, fossil fuel companies are so entrenched in our political and economic systems and we have framed development relies on fossil fuels,” Guerrero said in an interview on ABS-CBN News Channel.

Coal still dominant energy source in Philippines

A Greenpeace report released last month found that coal remains the dominant energy source in the Philippines despite the country’s commitment to move away from fossil fuels.

“We need to change that whole system of reliance… This has to spur more movement to renewable energy and enable that transition out of fossil fuels,” Guerrero said.

The Greenpeace Philippines head added that the CHR pronouncement should prod policymakers to create measures that would hold fossil fuel companies accountable for the human rights harms resulting from the climate crisis.

“The next steps that should come out after this would be this should inform lawmakers what kind of policies do we have to make now in a world with climate change, in a world where we know that fossil fuel companies are fuelling the climate crisis which is impacting communities,” Guerrero said.

Greenpeace is one of the organizations urging President Rodrigo Duterte to declare a climate emergency in the Philippines, which would hold the fossil fuel industry accountable for driving climate impacts and phase out fossil fuel facilities. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

CLIMATE CHANGE FOSSIL FUEL GREENPEACE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte’s secret SALN: The lie of his FOI
By Malou Mangahas | 4 hours ago
To this day, eight months after the April 30 deadline for the filing of his Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth...
Headlines
fb tw
Noynoy Aquino lands in hospital
By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
Amid speculations about his health, former president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III was admitted to the Makati Medical...
Headlines
fb tw
U2's Bono has no plans to meet Duterte, says there must be 'no compromise' on human rights
11 hours ago
The rock icon and member of Amnesty International, a critic of President Duterte's drug war, said human rights are "crit...
Headlines
fb tw
Black Eyed Peas to sing praise for SEAG athletes
By Ricky Lo | 19 hours ago
The 10 songs that rap band Black Eyed Peas will be performing at the closing ceremony of the 30th Southeast Asian Games at...
Headlines
fb tw
Tourism industry worked to solve SEA Games glitches — Puyat
7 hours ago
The tourism chief said there are always glitches in any event but the government worked with the private sector to solve...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
48 minutes ago
Group urges banks to stop funding coal power
48 minutes ago
Center for Energy, Ecology and Development made the call Wednesday, days after a report published by environmental groups...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Teachers' groups blast proposed pay hike as too small
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"There are 800,000 teachers, not millions by the way, and all of them are anticipating a pay scheme that recognizes the teachers'...
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
Karapatan officer claims getting death threats on International Human Rights Day
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
“He was asking where I live and said all the worst possible things that he/they will do to me.”
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
Facebook firm on message encryption despite pressure
By Agence France-Presse | 2 hours ago
"This proves that commercial aviation in all-electric form can work," said Roei Ganzarski, chief executive of Seattle-based...
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
NEDA chief Pernia: Attaining poverty reduction target already a 'walk in the park'
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
Citing official data, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said about 5.9 million Filipinos have been lifted out...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with