SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Children gather by the seawall as strong waves brought by Typhoon Kammuri surge high along the coastline in Legazpi City in the province of Albay, Philippines on Tuesday. December 3, 2019.
Greenpeace Philippines/Basilio Sepe
Greenpeace asks Duterte to declare addressing climate change a priority
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - December 4, 2019 - 5:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — A group of environmental campaigners called on President Rodrigo Duterte to declare climate emergency in the Philippines—a country vulnerable to the catastrophic effects of severe weather made worse by climate change.

In an open letter, Greenpeace Philippines asked the president to make a climate emergency declaration, which would make climate change and its impacts on Filipinos a top government priority.

The call came as the country recovers from the onslaught of Typhoon Tisoy (Kammuri), which lashed southern Luzon and the Eastern Visayas Tuesday.

The Philippines—an archipelagic nation—is hit by an average of 20 tropical cyclones each year, killing hundreds and putting people in disaster-prone areas in a state of constant poverty.

“Year after year, Filipinos are identified among the most impacted globally by this crisis, an emergency situation by big polluters, fossil fuel companies who have lied and covered up about how their operations have been driving the climate crisis and who have been raking in trillions in profits at the expense of millions of people who suffer from its impact,” Lea Guerrero, Greenpeace Philippines country director, said,

“Filipino communities have been leading the way in exposing the big fossil fuel corporations most responsible for the emissions heating up the planet. But now it’s time for our government to formally acknowledge this urgent crisis and declare a climate emergency,” Guerrero added.

Greenpeace said the climate emergency declaration should be in the form of an executive order, which should include “critical political decisions and concrete actions” for the government.

Prioritize renewable energy, move away from fossil fuels

The declaration should put climate urgency at the center of all policy decision-making, hold the fossil fuel industry accountable for driving climate change and inflicting harm on Filipinos and demand industrialized nations to make ambitious emissions reduction target, the group said.

It added that the climate emergency declaration should ensure the country’s rapid and just transition to a low carbon future by prioritizing renewable energy sources as well as phase out and stop plans for future fossil fuel investments.

Fossil fuels, when burned, release carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases, making them major contributors to global warming.

A Greenpeace report released last month found that coal remains the dominant energy source in the Philippines despite the country’s commitment to move away from fossil fuels and shift to clean renewable energy.

The group’s call also came as world leaders attend the 2019 UN Climate Conference—known as COP25—which is aimed at finalizing rules for the 2015 Paris Agreement and setting up a fund to help countries already reeling from droughts, floods and storms.

The Paris accord calls for blocking global warming at well below 2 degrees Celsius and 1.5 degrees Celsius, if possible.

The United Nations-backed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change concluded in its 2018 report that global carbon dioxide emission must drop 45% by 2030 and reach “net zero” by 2050 to cap temperature rise at 1.5 degrees Celsius. — with reports from Agence France-Presse

CLIMATE CHANGE CLIMATE EMERGENCY GREENPEACE PHILIPPINES RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines lowest in reading comprehension among 79 countries
By Ratziel San Juan | 21 hours ago
The Philippines had an average reading score of 340, more than 200 points below China (555) and more than 100 points less...
Headlines
fb tw
Ex-police chief turned LTFRB regional director axed over alleged extortion
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 hours ago
Investigation also showed that the LTFRB Bicol region director was also protecting "colorum" vehicles.
Headlines
fb tw
LIVE Updates: Typhoon Tisoy
By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
Here are the latest on the track and other updates about Typhoon Tisoy.
Headlines
fb tw
Cayetano: 'Congress will be fair' on ABS-CBN franchise renewal
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"[W]e have more than enough time, more than enough time to tackle it in January, February, dahil March pa naman 'yung expiration...
Headlines
fb tw
DILG chief orders PNP: Go after vandals
7 hours ago
Police in civilian clothes arrested the four members of Panday Sining last Saturday.
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
Task Force on Media Security asks court to allow state-run agencies to cover Ampatuan massacre verdict
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Undersecretary Joel Egco, who chairs the task force, stressed that the Ampatuan massacare is one of the cases under its ...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Hontiveros calls for financial aid to farmers hit by 'Tisoy', low palay prices
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
“Farmers face a very deprived Christmas due to a year of challenges," Sen. Risa Hontiveros said.
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Duterte orders filing of 'economic sabotage' charges vs water firms
1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the filing of criminal, civil and administrative charges against all those involved...
Headlines
fb tw
4 hours ago
Filipino climate activists call on world leaders to act on climate crisis
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
Countries are currently in crucial talks in the 2019 UN Climate Conference—known as COP25—aimed finalizing rules...
Headlines
fb tw
4 hours ago
Lorenzana recommends no further extension of martial law in Mindanao
4 hours ago
The recommendation to no longer extend martial law in Mindanao was based on the assessment of the Armed Forces of the Philippines...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with