SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
East Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. said it is open to discuss a new concession agreement with the government following the tirades of President Rodrigo Duterte.
The STAR/Michael Varcas, File
Water companies should be held accountable for 'bad service' — Atienza
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - December 5, 2019 - 5:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Lito Atienza (Buhay party-list) backed President Rodrigo Duterte's threats against water concessionaires Manila Water Co. Inc. and Maynilad Water Services on Thursday.

"These water companies should be made accountable for their inadequate service. Singil sila ng singil pero wala tayong nakukuhang maayos na serbisyo," he told reporters. 

Duterte in a Tuesday speech in Malacañang slammed what he said were oligarchs who were "screwing over" the Filipino people as he scathingly singled out the Ayala family and businessman Manny V. Pangilinan. 

Manila Water is a subsidiary of Ayala Corp, while Pangilinan's Metro Pacific Investments Corp. holds a majority stake in Maynilad

Duterte's remarks were over supposedly onerous and unfair provisions in their concession agreements with the government. The president also claimed that Manila Water had been sidestepping the payment of corporate income tax by imposing a fee for water treatment, later threatening both companies with "economic sabotage" charges. 

"We salute President Duterte with both hands and hail his strong statement castigating these two water concessionaires," Atienza said of the president's recent tirade.

"Again, he has proven that he has the political will to stand up to these oligarchs and free the Filipino people from their clutches." 

In Septemberm the Supreme Court affirmed the P2-billion in penalties imposed on the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System and its two concessionaires for failure to comply with environmental laws.

The Clean Water Act requires the MWSS, as the government agency tasked to provide water and sewerage services, and the concessionaires in Metro Manila and other cities to connect existing sewage lines to the available sewerage system within five years from the law’s effectivity in 2004.

READ: SC upholds P2-billion fine on MWSS, water firms

The president's threats came on the heels of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in Singapore ruled in Manila Water's favor in a separate case, directing the Philippine government to pay the concessionaire P7.4 billion for the losses they incurred as a result of the non-implementation of rate hikes. 

The reimbursement represents the actual losses Manila Water suffered from June 1, 2015 until Nov. 22, 2019.

"Dapat ayusin nila ang kanilang serbisyo at itigil ang pagkolekta ng kung ano-anong singilin sa taong bayan," Atienza said. 

In the same speech, President Duterte also vowed that broadcast giant ABS-CBN Corp. would not be granted a legislative franchise renewal. 

Duterte's disdain for the broadcast corporation has extended as early as 2017, when he publicly accused them of "swindling" him during his campaign. 

He has also claimed that ABS-CBN did not air his paid political advertisements while they aired anti-Duterte advertisements paid for by his rivals. 

MANILA WATER AND MAYNILAD WATER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
New Army chief named
By Jaime Laude | 19 hours ago
The Philippine Army will have a new commander following President Duterte’s designation of incumbent Lucena City-based...
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte orders filing of 'economic sabotage' charges vs water firms
1 day ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the filing of criminal, civil and administrative charges against all those involved...
Headlines
fb tw
Manila Water offers compromise on P7.4 billion award
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 19 hours ago
Ayala-led Manila Water Co. Inc. is willing to come up with a “workable solution” with the government on a recent...
Headlines
fb tw
Inflation snaps 5-month downtrend, rises to 1.3% in November
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 10 hours ago
Inflation picked up to 1.3% in November versus the preceding month’s 0.8%.
Headlines
fb tw
State workers to get P10,000 incentive
By Christina Mendez | 19 hours ago
Government employees will be getting an incentive of up to P10,000 on top of their 13th month pay and Christmas bonuses.
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
44 minutes ago
Metro Manila in the midst of ‘garbage crisis,’ DENR chief says
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 44 minutes ago
Data from DENR showed the waste generated in Metro Manila in the first half of 2019—pegged at over 66,000 cubic meters—has...
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
Palace insists government won't pay damages to water concessionaires
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
The Duterte administration is not inclined to pay damages to water concessionaires for the losses they incurred from the deferred...
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
Philippines among countries worst hit by extreme weather in 2018
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Last year, the Philippines was hit by the Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut). The powerful typhoon tore across Northern Luzon in September...
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
BCDA on Aeta eviction notice: No forcible demolition in New Clark City
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
Maniego, who received the notice from the BCDA on Monday, said around 500 Aeta families would be displaced with nowhere to...
Headlines
fb tw
3 hours ago
SC reverses dismissal of graft charges vs Lito Lapid
3 hours ago
The Supreme Court reversed the decision of anti-graft court Sandiganbayan to dismiss the graft case against Sen. Lito La...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with