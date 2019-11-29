EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
File photo shows a member of a women’s organization taking part in the 1 Billion Rising event during the celebration of International Women’s Day in People’s Park in Baguio City.
The STAR/Andy Zapata, File
Gov't urged to recognize women rights defenders' work, ensure their safety
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - November 29, 2019 - 11:01am

MANILA, Philippines — The government should recognize the legitimacy of the work of women human rights defenders and ensure their protection against violence and threats, the Commission on Human Rights said Friday.

In a statement on the International Women Human Rights Defenders Day, CHR said women human rights defenders play crucial roles in developing solutions with a gender perspective and organizing communities and mobilizing actions on the ground.

“In our long struggle for substantive equity, women human rights defenders are a strong agent of change advancing the fight against inequality and discrimination,” Jacqueline De Guia, CHR spokesperson, said.

But women human rights defenders in the Philippines face repression, elevated gender-based attacks, sexual violence and harassment, De Guia lamented.

“Incidences of red-tagging, terrorist-labelling, illegal arrests and detention and criminalization of their political beliefs are just some of the grave violations that human rights workers endure,” the CHR official said.

She added: “Most of these women human rights defenders are doing volunteer work and sacrificing their time for their loved ones to provide assistance to victims of violations and their families, even at great risk to their lives and security.”

Human rights monitor Karapatan earlier told Philstar.com that at least a hundred national and community-based organizations and “numerous” individuals have been red-tagged in 2019 alone.

It also said that at least 12 human rights workers of Karapatan have been killed under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Unless the structural causes of violence and inequality are not eradicated and lack of access to justice for women, communities and human rights defenders remain, our demand for respect, security and safety of women human rights defenders will continue to be silenced and ignored,” De Guia said.

The rights body then urged the government to condemn any form of public stigmatization of human rights defenders and strengthen mechanisms safeguarding them such as the immediate enactment of the Human Rights Defenders Protection Bill.

In the 17th Congress, the House of Representatives approved its version of the Human Rights Defenders Protection bill. The Senate version of the bill languished in the upper chamber.

COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS HUMAN RIGHTS DEFENDERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Typhoon on course to hit Philippines, seen to dampen hosting of SEA Games
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Typhoon Kammuri, still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, is headed toward southern Luzon with peak winds of 120...
Headlines
fb tw
Cayetano: Hold me accountable after SEAG
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
No sacred cows; Rody may tap retired COA auditors.
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte on Robredo: She made an a**hole of herself
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
In her brief stint as anti-drug czar, Vice President Leni Robredo “made an a**hole of herself,” President Duterte...
Headlines
fb tw
SEA Games hotels told: Ensure maximum hospitality
By Catherine Talavera | 13 hours ago
Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat is urging Metro Manila hotels to see to it that the Filipino brand of hospitality...
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte might take direct hand in PNP
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
President Duterte would rather take the helm for now of the 190-strong Philippine National Police rather than allow it to...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
40 minutes ago
Typhoon Kammuri further strengthens en route to Philippines
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 40 minutes ago
The typhoon is forecast to enter the country’s jurisdiction between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Duterte claims dumping bodies of drug lords in Manila Bay, Laguna Lake
1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte claimed that he had dumped bodies of drug personalities in the waters of Manila Bay and Laguna...
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
Duterte sees 'no problem' in reported Chinese control of power grid
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 hours ago
China's State Grid Corporation owns 40% of the NGCP, a privately owned consortium.
Headlines
fb tw
13 hours ago
Typhoon threatens SEAG venues
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 13 hours ago
Tropical cyclone Kammuri has intensified into a typhoon, threatening the venues of the 30th Southeast Asian Games with heavy...
Headlines
fb tw
13 hours ago
Metro LGUs urged: Pass ordinance banning vape
By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
A police official has urged local government units in Metro Manila to pass ordinances banning the sale of vapes.
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with