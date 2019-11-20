Robredo tells Duterte: Want me out? Just say it

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo
Robredo accepted her designation as co-chair of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs or ICAD after Duterte challenged her to solve the drug problem in the country.
On Tuesday night, Duterte told reporters that he does not trust the vice president and would limit her access to confidential matters to a "need to know basis."
"He (Duterte) should just tell me directly. If he does not want me here, in the first place, why did he appoint me?" Robredo said in mixed Filipino and English.
Despite the president's latest tirades against her, the vice president said it is still worth it to
"If he does not want it anymore, if he made a mistake in appointing me and wants to take it back, just say it," Robredo said, adding that she would still do her job.
Robredo also pointed out that Duterte should clarify the limits of her mandate as the new anti-drug czar.
According to the vice president, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Director General Aaron Aquino had written to Duterte asking
Robredo had sent a letter to Duterte last Tuesday, stressing that the president should determine her tasks as he is the appointing
"Because my appointment into the ICAD was very general, as co-chair, I am doing whatever the expectations are in an ICAD co-chair," Robredo said.
Asked if the president's latest remarks would affect her job in the ICAD, Robredo said a
Robredo commended majority of the agencies that have
"For me, I will do my mandate in the ICAD to synergize
