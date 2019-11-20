Duterte threatens to slap who he thought was a UN prosecutor

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to slap a human rights advocate who suggested that
In a press briefing Tuesday night, Duterte said he cannot trust Vice President Leni Robredo to have access to confidential matters on the campaign against illegal drugs.
Duterte said he would slap what he described as a United Nations prosecutor in front of Robredo.
"Pati
(Also, that prosecutor and the tweet. I saw tweet. "I am packed and ready to
Duterte, however, appears to have
It was actually Phelim Kine, director of research and investigations at the Physicians for Human Rights, who tweeted that.
"Dear VP [Robredo] - my bags
Dear VP @lenirobredo - my bags— Phelim Kine ?? (@PhelimKine) November 11, 2019
are packedand I'm ready to come to the #Philippines to help advise how to end this murderous "drug war." Meanwhilehere is my Recommendation No. 1: Arrest #Duterte and his henchmen for inciting & instigating mass murder https://t.co/adVEP2lTsq https:// t .co/FpxxCT7jIn
Kine, former deputy director of Human Rights Watch's Asia Division, tweeted this in reaction to a report that Robredo will meet with UN officials to discuss the government's anti-narcotics campaign.
The human rights advocate has been vocal on his criticism on the drug war, particularly against human rights violations committed in the
The vice president tapped the United States and the UN to discuss collaboration on addressing the drug problem after accepting her designation as co-chair of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs.
"I dare you, invite him. Sinabi ko kasi sa Immigration, papasukin ninyo. I dare you. Kung talagang dedicated ka, papasukin mo dito ‘yang p****
(I told the [Bureau of] Immigration to let him enter the country. I dare you. If you
The president further justified his reaction, saying he
"
