Duterte threatens to slap who he thought was a UN prosecutor

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to slap a human rights advocate who suggested that the chief executive should be arrested for extrajudicial killings linked to the so-called war on drugs.

In a press briefing Tuesday night, Duterte said he cannot trust Vice President Leni Robredo to have access to confidential matters on the campaign against illegal drugs.

Duterte said he would slap what he described as a United Nations prosecutor in front of Robredo.

"Pati ba naman ‘yang — ‘ yang prosecutor and the tweet. Nakita ko ‘ yung tweet eh. “I am… I am packed and ready to go and arrest Duterte.” ‘Yan ang imbitahin mo? Ganun ang salita sa akin . P***** * i**, Leni, sa harap mo sampalin ko ‘ yan . Dalhin mo dito ," Duterte said.

(Also, that prosecutor and the tweet. I saw tweet. "I am packed and ready to go and arrest Duterte" You will invite that? Those were the words said against me. Leni, I will slap that in front of you. Bring him here.)

Duterte, however, appears to have been confused when he said "prosecutor", presumably referring to International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, who is handling the review of the Philippines' war on drugs.

It was actually Phelim Kine, director of research and investigations at the Physicians for Human Rights, who tweeted that.

"Dear VP [Robredo] - my bags are packed and I'm ready to come to the Philippines to help advise how to end this murderous 'drug war,'" Kine tweeted November 11.

Kine, former deputy director of Human Rights Watch's Asia Division, tweeted this in reaction to a report that Robredo will meet with UN officials to discuss the government's anti-narcotics campaign.

The human rights advocate has been vocal on his criticism on the drug war, particularly against human rights violations committed in the conduct of the campaign .

The vice president tapped the United States and the UN to discuss collaboration on addressing the drug problem after accepting her designation as co-chair of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs.

"I dare you, invite him. Sinabi ko kasi sa Immigration, papasukin ninyo. I dare you. Kung talagang dedicated ka, papasukin mo dito ‘yang p**** * i**** ‘ yan. Puntahan kita sa opisina mo, sampalin ko ‘yan sa harap mo. Ito isampal ko. Totoo," Duterte said.

(I told the [Bureau of] Immigration to let him enter the country. I dare you. If you are really dedicated , let him in. I will go to your office, I will slap him in front of you. For real.)

The president further justified his reaction, saying he was not given the chance to be heard .