In this Nov. 11, 2019 photo, Royal Australian Navy ship the Anzac-class frigate HMAS Parramatta (FFH 154), front, a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force surface contact ship, center, and the underway replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) sail in formation during Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 19.
US Navy/Chief Operations Specialist Michael Ojeda
In photos: US, Japan, Australia, Canada navies sail in Philippine Sea
(Philstar.com) - November 14, 2019 - 11:54am

MANILA, Philippines — United States, Japan, Australia and Canada recently joined forces for a maritime exercise in the Philippine Sea.

Ships from the US Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Royal Australian Navy and Royal Canadian Navy sailed in a formation during the Annual Exercise 19.

The joint drill is a bilateral exercise between the US and Japan to further develop coordination and interoperability between the allies.

Among the ships deployed in the exercise were the US Navy's Arleigh Burke-class missile destroyer USS Milius, Canada's Halifax-class frigate HMCS Ottawa, Australia's Anzac-class frigate HMAS Parramatta and Japan's surface contact ship. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69), front, and the Royal Canadian Navy ship the Halifax-class frigate HMCS Ottawa (FFH 341) sail in formation during Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 19.
US Navy/Chief Operations Specialist Michael Ojeda
Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force surface contact ships sail in formation during Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 19.
JMSDF
Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force surface contact ships sail in formation during Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 19.
JMSDF
A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force aircraft, top, and a U.S. Navy aircraft fly above JMSDF ships as they sail in formation during Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 19.
US Navy/Chief Operations Specialist Michael Ojeda
Ships from the U.S. Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Royal Australian Navy, and Royal Canadian Navy break formation during Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 19.
JMSDF
Ships from the U.S. Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Royal Australian Navy, and Royal Canadian Navy break formation during Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 19.
JMSDF
Ships from the U.S. Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Royal Australian Navy, and Royal Canadian Navy sail in formation during Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 19.
JMSDF
Aircraft from the U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force perform a fly-over as ships from the U.S. Navy, JMSDF, Royal Australian Navy, and Royal Canadian Navy sail in formation during Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 19.
JMSDF
Ships from the U.S. Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Royal Australian Navy, and Royal Canadian Navy sail in formation during Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 19.
JMSDF
Ships from the U.S. Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Royal Australian Navy, and Royal Canadian Navy sail in formation during Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 19.
JMSDF

 

JAPAN MARITIME SELF-DEFENSE FORCE PHILIPPINE SEA ROYAL AUSTRALIAN NAVY ROYAL CANADIAN NAVY US NAVY
Philstar
