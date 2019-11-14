In photos: US, Japan, Australia, Canada navies sail in Philippine Sea

MANILA, Philippines — United States, Japan, Australia and Canada recently joined forces for a maritime exercise in the Philippine Sea.

Ships from the US Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Royal Australian Navy and Royal Canadian Navy sailed in a formation during the Annual Exercise 19.

The joint drill is a bilateral exercise between the US and Japan to further develop coordination and interoperability between the allies.

Among the ships deployed in the exercise were the US Navy's Arleigh Burke-class missile destroyer USS Milius, Canada's Halifax-class frigate HMCS Ottawa, Australia's Anzac-class frigate HMAS Parramatta and Japan's surface contact ship. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

US Navy/Chief Operations Specialist Michael Ojeda The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69), front, and the Royal Canadian Navy ship the Halifax-class frigate HMCS Ottawa (FFH 341) sail in formation during Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 19.

JMSDF Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force surface contact ships sail in formation during Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 19.

US Navy/Chief Operations Specialist Michael Ojeda A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force aircraft, top, and a U.S. Navy aircraft fly above JMSDF ships as they sail in formation during Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 19.

JMSDF Aircraft from the U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force perform a fly-over as ships from the U.S. Navy, JMSDF, Royal Australian Navy, and Royal Canadian Navy sail in formation during Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 19.

