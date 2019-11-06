EXPLAINERS
PAGASA: ‘Quiel’ may exit PAR on Saturday
(Philstar.com) - November 6, 2019 - 9:55am

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Quiel (Nakri) is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

“Quiel” was last spotted 445 kilometers west southwest of Subic, Zambales with maximum sustained winds of 65 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 80 kph.

The tropical storm is heading east southeast at 10 kph.

No tropical cyclone warning signal has been hoisted but “Quiel” will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Ilocos region, Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Mindoro provinces, Palawan and Western Visayas.

Weather forecasters earlier said “Quiel” may develop into a severe tropical storm. It, however, is not seen to make landfall over any part of the country.

Meanwhile, the tail end of a cold front will affect Cordillera Administrative Region and Cagayan Valley. Residents of these areas will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

