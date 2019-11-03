'Library use in Philippines not dying'

MANILA, Philippines — Despite the widespread use of the internet, library use in the Philippines is not dying as some researchers still prefer hard copies of reference materials over those that can be found online, officials said.

Rica Jane Santos, a librarian from the National Library, admitted that the popularity of the internet is causing a "dilemma" among libraries. But despite the convenience offered by the internet, many information seekers still go to libraries for credible resources.

"It [internet] has an effect somehow. But of course, many researchers still prefer the actual book or the actual resources they need," Santos said in a recent press briefing in Malacañang.

"Of course not," she added when asked if library use is dying because of the internet.

The use of technological advancements is recognized in the theme of the celebration of the 29th Libraries and Information Services Month.

In a statement, the National Library of the Philippines said the theme "Inclusive, Innovative, Interconnected" aims to give importance to the role of libraries and information centers and recognize their efforts, advocacies and initiatives in building societies. Some of the activities to be conducted this month will involve the use of the internet, including social networking sites.

"We continue to encourage the people to participate in the LIS (Libraries and Information Services) month through various activities and interactive storytelling... those are our activities—outreach programs, social media contest and many more," National Library of the Philippines director Cesar Gilbert Adriano said.

The National Library of the Philippines, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts - National Committee on Libraries and Information Services will kickoff the celebration with a ceremony to be held on November 5 in Ermita, Manila.

Among the highlights of the celebration are a book character parade, read aloud sessions, book exhibits and street dancing. While libraries are supposed to be quiet, the celebration is expected to be festive as the theme of the physical set up for this year is "Philippine fiesta."

The celebration of Libraries and Information Services Month is celebrated every November pursuant to Proclamation No. 837 issued in 1991.