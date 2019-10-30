EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
5 dead, nearly 400 injured in October 29 North Cotabato quake
(Philstar.com) - October 30, 2019 - 1:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — The strong earthquake that rattled several areas in Mindanao on Tuesday left almost 400 individuals injured, two weeks after a deadly tremor hit the same area.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, 394 individuals from Northern Mindanao, Davao region and Soccsksargen suffered injuries after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck southern Philippines Tuesday morning.

There were five confirmed fatalities, as of 6 a.m. Wednesday. Two people, meanwhile, were reported missing.

NDRRMC added 1,681 families or 8,405 persons were affected in three villages in Soccsksargen.

The quake also damaged 133 structures—schools, health facilities, public establishments and commercial buildings—in the area.

Tuesday’s earthquake struck at around 9:04 a.m. about 25 kilometers southeast of Tulunan town in North Cotabato.

The temblor was centered close to the 6.3 magnitude quake that struck the same area last October 16. The earlier quake killed five people and damaged dozens of buildings. — Gaea Katreena Cabico 

EARTHQUAKE NATIONAL DISASTER RISK REDUCTION AND MANAGEMENT COUNCIL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions on October 31 for ‘Undas’
By Rosette Adel | 23 hours ago
Classes and work in some areas will be suspended on October 31, Thursday for the upcoming observance of All Saint’s...
Headlines
Is October 31 a non-working holiday?
By Rosette Adel | 6 days ago
November 1 and 2 are non-working days, but will you have to go to the office on October 31?
Headlines
Strong quake rocks Mindanao; 7 dead
By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
A magnitude 6.6 earthquake shook several areas in Mindanao yesterday, killing seven persons in North and South Cotabato and...
Headlines
Duterte to skip APEC?
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Duterte’s attendance at international events to be held next month would depend on the advice of his doctors,...
Headlines
Robredo ignores Duterte offer to lead drug war
By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo refused yesterday to answer President Duterte’s latest tirades against her, saying she would...
Headlines
Latest
16 minutes ago
No ‘greater good’ in Kaliwa Dam project if lives, rights are at risk — green group
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 16 minutes ago
There is no “greater good” if the Kaliwa Dam project—seen as a solution to Metro Manila’s growing...
Headlines
27 minutes ago
Murder raps filed vs 3 suspects in Remate columnist killing
27 minutes ago
Double murder raps were filed against primary suspect Armando Velasco and two of his alleged accomplices, one identified as...
Headlines
36 minutes ago
Revilla bill requires disclosure of fees on OFW remittances
By Franco Luna | 36 minutes ago
"Recognizing the valuable contribution of our OFWs in our economy, this measure seeks to protect the hard earned money of...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Duterte Halloween mask for sale on Amazon
1 hour ago
Amazon is selling latex masks inspired by President Rodrigo Duterte in time for the upcoming Halloween festivities.
Headlines
1 hour ago
Courts open only until noon of October 31
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta issued Memorandum Order No. 73-2019 declaring a half-day work schedule in all courts on T...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with