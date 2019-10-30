5 dead, nearly 400 injured in October 29 North Cotabato quake

MANILA, Philippines — The strong earthquake that rattled several areas in Mindanao on Tuesday left almost 400 individuals injured, two weeks after a deadly tremor hit the same area.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, 394 individuals from Northern Mindanao, Davao region and Soccsksargen suffered injuries after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck southern Philippines Tuesday morning.

There were five confirmed fatalities, as of 6 a.m. Wednesday. Two people, meanwhile, were reported missing.

NDRRMC added 1,681 families or 8,405 persons were affected in three villages in Soccsksargen.

The quake also damaged 133 structures—schools, health facilities, public establishments and commercial buildings—in the area.

Tuesday’s earthquake struck at around 9:04 a.m. about 25 kilometers southeast of Tulunan town in North Cotabato.

The temblor was centered close to the 6.3 magnitude quake that struck the same area last October 16. The earlier quake killed five people and damaged dozens of buildings. — Gaea Katreena Cabico