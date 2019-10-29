EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A 6.6-magnitude quake struck southern Philippines Tuesday afternoon.
Google Maps
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 29
(Philstar.com) - October 29, 2019 - 10:23am

MANILA, Philippines — A number of classes in Mindanao were called off on October 29, Tuesday, due to the magnitude 6.6 earthquake that shook some parts of the region.

Some local government units suspended classes due to structural and electrical damage to buildings and houses.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology recorded a magnitude 6.6 quake with the epicenter at Tulunan, North Cotabato.

Here’s a running list of areas where classes are canceled for October 29, Tuesday.

All Levels

  • General Santos 
  • Davao City 
  • Tulunan, North Cotabato
  • Digos City

EARTHQUAKE PHILIPPINE INSTITUTE OF VOLCANOLOGY AND SEISMOLOGY (PHIVOLCS)
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Is October 31 a non-working holiday?
By Rosette Adel | 5 days ago
November 1 and 2 are non-working days, but will you have to go to the office on October 31?
Headlines
Duterte tells Robredo: Drug war yours if you want it
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
After Vice President and opposition leader Leni Robredo suggested a “tweaking” of the administration’s controversial...
Headlines
State powers to be invoked for Kaliwa Dam project
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
With an acute water shortage looming, President Duterte is ready to use his “extraordinary powers” for the construction...
Headlines
Can Duterte transfer his 'power to enforce laws' to Robredo?
17 hours ago
An irked President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday claimed that his office is writing a letter to Vice President Len Robredo to...
Headlines
Magnitude 6.6 quake rocks Mindanao
By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
A magnitude 6.6 earthquake shook Tulunan, Cotabato on Tuesday morning.
Headlines
Latest
5 minutes ago
CHR: Solving Metro Manila's water problems shouldn't violate IP rights, environmental laws
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 minutes ago
The China-funded Kaliwa Dam is feared to cause flooding, damage the environment and displace tribal communities.
Headlines
23 minutes ago
Mindanao might attract more foreign fighters amid death of ISIS leader — expert
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 23 minutes ago
A security expert said ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's death wouldn't have an impact on Philippine counter-terror eff...
Headlines
52 minutes ago
Court rejects Datu Andal Ampatuan's bid to reopen Maguindanao massacre trial
By Kristine Joy Patag | 52 minutes ago
The court held: “With the denial made by prosecution witness Sukarno Badal of his intention to recant his previous testimony...
Headlines
11 hours ago
Duterte suspects cops killed Misamis mayor
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday voiced suspicion that policemen were behind the killing of Mayor David Navarro of Clarin, Misamis...
Headlines
11 hours ago
Duterte’s pain reduced to one-fourth – Palace
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
The pain in President Duterte’s lower back has eased, Malacañang said, in an effort to put an end to speculations...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with