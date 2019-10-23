EXPLAINERS
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Former Senate President Nene Pimentel was given arrival honors at the Senate while employees also lined up at the building to pay their last respects holding tribute placards.
Release, Philippine Senate/Twitter
Senate holds necrological service for ex-Senate President Nene Pimentel
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - October 23, 2019 - 10:56am

MANILA, Philippines — The remains of former Senate President Aquilino “Nene” Pimentel Jr. is now at the Senate of the Philippines in Pasay for a scheduled necrological service.

Pimentel was given arrival honors at the Senate while employees also lined up at the building to pay their last respects holding tribute placards.

“Mula sa Senate rank and file maraming salamat Tatay Nene,” the placards read.

Several former senators and officials were also at the Senate to pay their last respects to their former colleague who served the upper chamber for three terms. Pimentel was a senator from 1987 to 1992, 1998 to 2004 and 2004 to 2010. 

He served as a Senate president from November 2000 to July 2001.

These are former Sens. Alfredo Lim, Rene Saguisag, Nikki Coseteng, Orly Mercado, Robert Jaworski, Heherson Alvarez, Ramon Magsaysay Jr., Rodolfo Biazon, Jose Lina, former Vice President Noli De Castro and former President Joseph Ejercito-Estrada, among others.

Some of Pimentel’s colleagues like Lina, Saguisag, Coseteng, Alvarez and Mercado are set to deliver their eulogy for him.

Meanwhile, current Sens. Manny Pacquiao, Risa Hontiveros, Pia Cayetano and Senate President Vicente Sotto III would also deliver their eulogy.

The late senator’s son, former Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, is also expected to deliver a speech in response to the tributes for his father.

The Senate has flown its flag half-mast since Monday to honor Nene.

After the necrological service, Nene’s remains will be brought to his hometown in Cagayan where his wake is set at Cagayan de Oro City Hall until Friday, October 25.

The elder Pimentel passed away on Sunday due to complications caused by lymphoma. He was 85.

NENE PIMENTEL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Back pain from motorcycle mishap adds to Duterte's litany of health issues
By Ratziel San Juan | 16 hours ago
“In case of serious illness of the President, the public shall be informed of the state of his health,” Article...
Headlines
Bong Go’s son places 3rd in CPA exam
12 hours ago
Christian Lawrence Go, son of Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, was among the examinees who topped this year’s...
Headlines
Ombudsman suspends CHED’s Vitriolo for misconduct
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 12 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the three-month suspension of dismissed Commission on Higher Education executive director...
Headlines
Filipino scientist discovers 'largest' caldera within Benham Rise
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The caldera is named “Apolaki,” after the Filipino mythical god of sun and war.
Headlines
PNP chief bets told: Submit to lifestyle checks
By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
A lawmaker yesterday urged the three top contenders for Philippine National Police chief to voluntarily submit themselves...
Headlines
Latest
49 minutes ago
Two years since historic legal challenge, petitioners urge SC anew to issue protection writ vs drug war killings
By Kristine Joy Patag | 49 minutes ago
Petitioners pointed out that police data didn't indicate that cases have been filed against cops who admitted to killing...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Magalong thinks criminal raps vs Albayalde ‘a weak case’
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 hour ago
Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong said Wednesday he cautiously welcomes the filing of charges against former Philippine...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Palace: Duterte will inform public about medical results
3 hours ago
A week after sustaining injury from a motorcycle mishap, President Duterte is set to see his neurologist.
Headlines
12 hours ago
‘2-year probationary period to force Filipinos to work abroad’
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
The proposed two-year probationary period for newly hired employees has “wide-ranging implications,” including...
Headlines
12 hours ago
Carpio thanked for siding with people
By Rhodina Villanueva | 12 hours ago
Militant group Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) yesterday thanked Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio for his service...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with