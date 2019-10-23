Senate holds necrological service for ex-Senate President Nene Pimentel

MANILA, Philippines — The remains of former Senate President Aquilino “Nene” Pimentel Jr. is now at the Senate of the Philippines in Pasay for a scheduled necrological service.

Pimentel was given arrival honors at the Senate while employees also lined up at the building to pay their last respects holding tribute placards.

“Mula sa Senate rank and file maraming salamat Tatay Nene,” the placards read.

Several former senators and officials were also at the Senate to pay their last respects to their former colleague who served the upper chamber for three terms. Pimentel was a senator from 1987 to 1992, 1998 to 2004 and 2004 to 2010.

He served as a Senate president from November 2000 to July 2001.

These are former Sens. Alfredo Lim, Rene Saguisag, Nikki Coseteng, Orly Mercado, Robert Jaworski, Heherson Alvarez, Ramon Magsaysay Jr., Rodolfo Biazon, Jose Lina, former Vice President Noli De Castro and former President Joseph Ejercito-Estrada, among others.

Some of Pimentel’s colleagues like Lina, Saguisag, Coseteng, Alvarez and Mercado are set to deliver their eulogy for him.

Meanwhile, current Sens. Manny Pacquiao, Risa Hontiveros, Pia Cayetano and Senate President Vicente Sotto III would also deliver their eulogy.

The late senator’s son, former Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, is also expected to deliver a speech in response to the tributes for his father.

The Senate has flown its flag half-mast since Monday to honor Nene.

After the necrological service, Nene’s remains will be brought to his hometown in Cagayan where his wake is set at Cagayan de Oro City Hall until Friday, October 25.

The elder Pimentel passed away on Sunday due to complications caused by lymphoma. He was 85.