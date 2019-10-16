EXPLAINERS
Some of the policemen implicated in the "ninja cops" controversy have arrived at the Department of Justice for preliminary investigation, October 16.
The STAR/Evelyn Macairan
DOJ starts preliminary probe into 'ninja cops'
(Philstar.com) - October 16, 2019 - 3:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice on Wednesday officially reopened its investigation into the 2013 Pampanga drug raid led by suspected “ninja cops.”

The three-member panel of prosecutors, led by Senior Assistant State Alexander Suarez, conducted a preliminary investigation into the case where 13 cops were accused of making off with shabu worth P648 million, at the time, and setting free alleged drug lord Johnson Lee.

In the preliminary probe, Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, which stands as complainant, asked the panel of prosecutors for additional time to file additional evidence in the case.

All the respondents, except Police Major Rodney Baloyo, were present in the preliminary investigation.

The Senate cited Baloyo in contempt for “lying” and being “evasive” by the committees conducting a legislative inquiry into the Good Conduct and Time Allowance law and “ninja cops.”

Baloyo is detained at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.

Police Senior Master Sergeants Alcindor Tinio and Eligio Valeroso and Police Corporal Anthony Lacsama also asked the panel for more time to submit additional evidence for their defense.

The panel gave the two parties until October 21 to submit their respective pleadings.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra ordered the reinvestigation of the CIDG’s drug complaints against the 13 over the 2013 raid.

The CIDG filed complaints of violations of sections 27 (misappropriation), 29 (planting) and 32 (custody and disposition) of the Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 against the cops.

The complaint, however, was dismissed, and is now subjected to a Petition for Review.

Guevarra gave the prosecutors 30 days to complete its review of the case— Kristine Joy Patag with report from The STAR/Evelyn Macairan

