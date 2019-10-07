DOJ panel has 30 days to re-investigate 'ninja cops' case

MANILA, Philippines — State prosecutors tasked with re-opening the illegal drug case against 13 alleged “ninja cops” have 30 days to resolve it.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Monday issued Department Order 528 designating a three-member panel of prosecutors to reinvestigate the police’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group’s complaint against Police Maj. Rodney Baloyo and his men.

“The special panel of prosecutors is hereby directed to immediately conduct the necessary hearings and resolve the case within 30 days,” Guevarra ordered.

“If warranted by the evidence, the Special Panel of Prosecutors is further directed to file the corresponding information before the appropriate court,” the order further read.

The following prosecutors will conduct the reinvestigation:

Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Alexander Suarez

Assistant State Prosecutor Josie Christina Dugay

Assistant State Prosecutor Gino Paulo Santiago

Petition for review

Baloyo, former chief of the Pampanga police's Intelligence branch, and 12 other police officers led a drug raid in Pampanga in 2013. They were accused of making off with shabu worth P648 million, at the time, and setting free alleged drug lord Johnson Lee.

The CIDG filed complaints of violations of sections 27 (misappropriation), 29 (planting) and 32 (custody and disposition) of the Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 against the cops.

The complaint, however was dismissed, and is now subjected to a Petition for Review.

Baloyo is currently detained at the New Bilibid Prison, after the Senate cited him in contempt last week for “lying.”

Police General Oscar Albayalde, for his part, said Monday that he is ready to face investigation to clear his name.

During the controversial raid, Albayalde sat as Pampanga provincial director. He was accused of protecting his former subordinates.

The police chief has denied intervening in the case of his former subordinates and has assured the public that the "ninja cops" controversy would not affect the government campaign against narcotics.