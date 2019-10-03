Palace defends Duterte after foreign reporter points out 'unkempt' appearance in Russia

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte appeared "unkempt" in his meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev, a foreign journalist noticed.

Pavel Vondra, editor at Czech Radio Plus, posted a photo of Medvedev and Duterte, as well as screenshots of Russians' comments on Duterte.

In the photo, Duterte's collar was open and his necktie was loose.

"Rodrigo Duterte showed up a bit unkempt for the meeting with the Russian PM Medvedev in Moscow and the Russian internet is having a blast: 'Did he drink all night?', 'Did he just leave the pub?', 'Do Filipinos know what a (state visit) protocol is?' people ask," Vondra tweeted Thursday.

Malacañang was quick to defend Duterte, insisting that the president does not look unkempt.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Duterte loosened his tie as he was feeling suffocated and ver uncomfortable.

"What those kibitzers refer to is the way he wore his tie. He loosened it up," Panelo said.

"The president is very hygienic. His body emits a refreshing scent as observed by people who meet up close to him," he added.

Medvedev welcomed Duterte on his second visit to Russia Wednesday night.

"I am very glad to welcome you to Moscow, in the house of the Russian government. It is sometimes called the white house, but it is not the white house which is in another country," Medvedev told Duterte.

Duterte , on the other hand, talked about the port call of the Philippine Navy's BRP Tarlac in Vladivostok last year.

The president described the navy's first port call to Russia "a historic milestone in our relations."