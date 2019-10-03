Palace defends Duterte after foreign reporter points out 'unkempt' appearance in Russia

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte appeared "unkempt" in his meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev, a foreign journalist noticed.
In the photo, Duterte's collar was open and his necktie was loose.
Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Duterte loosened his tie as he was feeling suffocated and
"What those kibitzers refer to is the way he wore his tie. He loosened it up," Panelo said.
"The president is very hygienic. His body emits a refreshing scent as observed by people who meet up close to him," he added.
Medvedev welcomed Duterte on his second visit to Russia Wednesday night.
The president described the navy's first port call to Russia "a historic milestone in our relations."
