In this Nov. 10, 2018 photo, President Rodrigo Duterte discusses matters with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting at the Vinpearl Da Nang Resort and Villas in Da Nang City, Vietnam.
Presidential photo/Albert Alcain, File photo
Duterte to speak at forum, meet with Putin in 2nd Russia trip
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - September 27, 2019 - 12:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte is scheduled to speak at an international forum, as well as meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his forthcoming trip to Russia.

Duterte will undertake his second visit to Russia from October 1 to 5, Foreign Affairs Assistant Secertary Amelita Aquino said in a Malacañang briefing.

The president will speak at the Valdai Forum in Sochi, where other world leaders were also invited to talk about the theme "The World Order Seen from the East." 

This will be the first time that a Philippine leader is invited to speak at the annual forum organzied by the Valdai Discussion Clun, one of Russia's prominent think tank and discussion groups.

Duterte will also meet with Putin to discuss the state of bilateral relations between the Philippines and Russia.

This will be their fourth meeting — the first at the sidelines of the APEC Summit in Peru in November 2016, the second during Duterte's visit to Russia in May 2017 and the third at the sidelines of the APEC Summit in Vietnam in November 2017.

"The highlight of the trip will be the president's bilateral meeting with President Putin, where they will discuss the state of our bilateral relations and how both sides can further enhance and expand our cooperation in various areas. They will also exchange views on regional and global developments and other issues," Aquino said.

The two leaders will also witness the exchange of several bilateral agreements in various areas such as culture, health, research, among others.

Duterte will also go to Moscow, where he will deliver a brief lecture at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations. He will also attend a Philippines-Russia business forum to promote trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.

Presidential Protocol Chief Robert Borje confirmed that Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana will also be part of the Philippine delegation to Russia.

The president will meet with the Filipino community in Russia, which he was not able to do in his last visit more than two years ago as his meeting was cut short due to the Marawi siege.

According to Aquino, there are about 6,900 Filipinos currently working and living in Russia, majority of which are females and working in the household service sector.

