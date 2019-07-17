Andanar says there may be 'minor' changes in Duterte Cabinet

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte might implement "minor" changes in the Cabinet in the next few weeks, an official said Wednesday.

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said the president mentioned the possible movements in the official family during the latest Cabinet meeting this month.

"There could be minor changes in the Cabinet in the next few weeks as the president mentioned during the last Cabinet meeting. As to who and when the exact date is, I don't know," Andanar said in a text message.

"What I know is we all serve at the pleasure of the president," he added.

Andanar, a former TV5 anchor, said Duterte did not state why he was considering changes in the Cabinet

Last month, Duterte told reporters there would be a "mini revamp" in the Cabinet but later on clarified he was just joking.

There have been rumors that Andanar would be named presidential political affairs adviser, a post previously held by Sen. Francis Tolentino. Last October, Duterte said Andanar could become a consultant of state-run television station PTV 4.

"Whatever the president wants, if he wants to move me to this position or that position, we serve at the pleasure of the president," Andanar told ABS-CBN News Channel in an interview aired Wednesday.

Asked about reports that he would soon become the presidential adviser for political affairs, Andanar replied: "You know, we’ll see, but that would be a weird thing because you’ll be calling Papa Martin," he said, referring to the initials of the post.

There have been rumors that another broadcaster is being eyed as next presidential communications chief. A former official is also reportedly on his way back to the Cabinet.

Former soldier as new agri chief?

As this developed, Duterte revealed that he is considering appointing a former soldier as new agriculture chief.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol would leave the department soon to lead the Mindanao Development Authority, a post with a Cabinet rank. Duterte previously said he needs Piñol to take care of the needs of the newly created Bangsamoro region.

"Ah, scouting around. I assume maybe again a military man. It's easy to give them orders. They work. And they do it without a question," Duterte said in an interview with Pastor Apollo Quiboloy aired over Sonshine Media Network.

"I told them, when I tell you do this and do that, do not question me because I will never give you an order to do something that is illegal," he added.

Duterte heaped praises on Piñol, saying he is a "very good Cabinet member."

"My problem is I do not have someone in BARMM (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao). There is nobody on my side here, talking to the BARMM to make the necessary arrangements for this entity to grow and their needs," the president said.

"You must remember that it is an agricultural country and Piñol is a farmer. He was once a governor and he was born there. And he is good. He is really very good," he added.