NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Last month, President Duterte told reporters there would be a "mini revamp" in the Cabinet but later on clarified he was just joking.
Presidential Photo/Robinson Ninal, File
Andanar says there may be 'minor' changes in Duterte Cabinet
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - July 17, 2019 - 5:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte might implement "minor" changes in the Cabinet in the next few weeks, an official said Wednesday. 

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said the president mentioned the possible movements in the official family during the latest Cabinet meeting this month. 

"There could be minor changes in the Cabinet in the next few weeks as the president mentioned during the last Cabinet meeting. As to who and when the exact date is, I don't know," Andanar said in a text message.  

"What I know is we all serve at the pleasure of the president," he added. 

READ: Revamp? Cabinet men safe if corruption-free

Andanar, a former TV5 anchor, said Duterte did not state why he was considering changes in the Cabinet

Last month, Duterte told reporters there would be a "mini revamp" in the Cabinet but later on clarified he was just joking.

READ: Most of Cabinet members richer in 2018

There have been rumors that Andanar would be named presidential political affairs adviser, a post previously held by Sen. Francis Tolentino. Last October, Duterte said Andanar could become a consultant of state-run television station PTV 4.

"Whatever the president wants, if he wants to move me to this position or that position, we serve at the pleasure of the president," Andanar told ABS-CBN News Channel in an interview aired Wednesday. 

Asked about reports that he would soon become the presidential adviser for political affairs, Andanar replied: "You know, we’ll see, but that would be a weird thing because you’ll be calling Papa Martin," he said, referring to the initials of the post.  

There have been rumors that another broadcaster is being eyed as next presidential communications chief. A former official is also reportedly on his way back to the Cabinet.  

Former soldier as new agri chief?

As this developed, Duterte revealed that he is considering appointing a former soldier as new agriculture chief. 

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol would leave the department soon to lead the Mindanao Development Authority, a post with a Cabinet rank. Duterte previously said he needs Piñol to take care of the needs of the newly created Bangsamoro region. 

READ: Piñol quitting DA, may move to MinDa post

"Ah, scouting around. I assume maybe again a military man. It's easy to give them orders. They work. And they do it without a question," Duterte said in an interview with Pastor Apollo Quiboloy aired over Sonshine Media Network.

"I told them, when I tell you do this and do that, do not question me because I will never give you an order to do something that is illegal," he added. 

Duterte heaped praises on Piñol, saying he is a "very good Cabinet member." 

"My problem is I do not have someone in BARMM (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao). There is nobody on my side here, talking to the BARMM to make the necessary arrangements for this entity to grow and their needs," the president said.  

"You must remember that it is an agricultural country and Piñol is a farmer. He was once a governor and he was born there. And he is good. He is really very good," he added.

  

DUTERTE CABINET RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
More trains coming; fleet to grow by more than 5 times
By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
The government is planning to bolster the country’s fleet of operational train cars by more than five times by the end...
Headlines
Locsin: Philippines won’t withdraw, cut ties
By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
After officials hinted of leaving the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and cutting ties with Iceland, Foreign Affairs...
Headlines
More areas under Signal No. 2 as Tropical Storm Falcon maintains strength
23 hours ago
“Falcon” maintained strength hours after it intensified into a tropical storm as it continues to threaten...
Headlines
US to aid Philippines in ‘evidence-based’ drug war
By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
The United States remains committed to working with the Philippines on “evidence-based” approaches to reducing...
Headlines
Angat water level keeps dropping despite Falcon’s rains
6 hours ago
The water elevation at Angat Dam continued to drop despite the rains brought by Tropical Storm Falcon in the past three ...
Headlines
Latest
16 minutes ago
Appeals court rejects NUPL plea for protection order vs perceived state harassment
By Kristine Joy Patag | 16 minutes ago
The appellate court’s Special Fifteenth Division junked the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers plea for temporary...
Headlines
46 minutes ago
Task force still working on ‘flood channel’ for Boracay
46 minutes ago
Environment Undersecretary Benny Antiporda on Wednesday said a flood channel for Boracay island is still underway.
Headlines
1 hour ago
Hontiveros dares Duterte to follow 'Bawal Bastos' law
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros challenged President Rodrigo Duterte to comply with a recently enacted law prohibiting catcalling, sexist...
Headlines
2 hours ago
US, Philippines agree to enhance defense cooperation, maintain regional security
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 hours ago
The Philippines and United States agreed Tuesday to beef up their defense cooperation and begin planning on a range of activities...
Headlines
2 hours ago
'Invoking' defense pact, Duterte calls on US to send fleet to China
2 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday said he was invoking the Mutual Defense Treaty with America for the US Navy to send...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with