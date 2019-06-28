FACT CHECKS
Geremy Pintolo
Piñol quitting DA, may move to MinDa post
Alexis Romero (The Philippine Star) - June 28, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Amid reports that President Duterte is no longer happy with his performance, Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol has offered to resign.

President Duterte indicated readiness last night to accept the resignation, but said he would first talk with Al Hajj Murad Ebrahim, interim chief minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

In his letter of resignation, Piñol indicated interest in being transferred to the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDa), which Duterte seemed willing to grant.

MinDa has been chaired in an acting capacity since May 20 this year by Nathaniel Dalumpines, an assistant secretary in the Office of the President.

Duterte, in a chance interview, stressed that Piñol is not involved in corruption, and said he was still looking for a new agriculture chief.

“I cannot see anybody in the horizon except Piñol who knows and grew up, (was) born in Mindanao, he’s a farmer and governor… I need someone to orchestrate, and that MinDa position is a Cabinet position,” Duterte said. “I said, just go there and help me get them started. Hurry up, hurry them up, so that they will have a first regular organized government that they have long wished for.”

Senator-elect and former presidential aide Christopher Go said Piñol submitted his courtesy resignation yesterday afternoon.

“With the best interest of the Department of Agriculture and its stakeholders, may I request that I be relieved from my present position as secretary of agriculture and reassigned to whichever agency you believe I will be effective, including the Mindanao Development Authority or MinDA,” Piñol said in his letter as read by Go to the media.

Go said Piñol felt he was no longer useful in his position and had lost the President’s trust.

Agriculture is important to the President, who feels his legacy is at stake in this area, Go said.

Go said Piñol had recommended three undersecretaries to run the office for the next 30 days. 

“Maybe he has heard a lot of things and maybe part of continuing assessment and evaluation of different departments,” Go said.

Piñol drew flak for his handling of the 22 fishermen who figured in the Recto Bank incident and the rice supply lack that saw the prices of the staple skyrocket.

