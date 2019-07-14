Kabataan party-list challenges Matteo Guidicelli to also see struggle of marginalized sectors

MANILA, Philippines — Youth party-list Kabataan slammed Filipino-Italian actor Matteo Guidicello for protecting and enabling the supposed “state fascism.”

For the party-list, Guidicelli’s Scout Ranger training with the Armed Forces of the Philippines is still not enough.

“We appreciate it when celebrities speak out and involve themselves in politics and advocacies. However, for actor Matteo Guidicelli being a part of state and army-sponsored fascist propaganda, this ain't it,” the party-list said in a statement Saturday.

Guidicelli took his oath as one of the reservists of the AFP in the Army Reserve Command headquarters in Tanza, Cavite last April 15.

He recently completed his Scout Ranger Orientation Course at Camp Tecson in San Miguel, Bulacan.

However, despite Guidicelli’s move to offer his service to the country, the actor recently drew flak from online users after telling a critic to “stop talking.”

“A month after his training as a Scout Ranger, Guidicelli has been portraying a more militaristic character in his recent statements: from openly calling the showbiz industry in following his footsteps of joining the military to openly telling a critic to just ‘stop talking,’ the actor has been playing the role as protector and enabler of state fascism on point,” Kabataan said.

The party-list then schooled Guidicelli and cited that the AFP enabled martial law in Mindanao and “taken the lead in militarizing schools and communities especially in Mindanao and Negros.”

It added that under the Duterte administration, thousands of Lumads were displaced by state agents from their ancestral lands in Mindanao while hundreds of farmers have been killed in Bicol and Visayas due to the Synchronized Enhanced Managing Police Operations or Oplan Sauron and other security operations in Bicol and the Visayas.

“And then there're the issues of Mandatory ROTC for Senior High School, the Lowering of the Minimum Age of Criminal Responsibility, the possible revival to the death penalty, amendments to the Human Security Act, Charter Change, and of course the battle for our country's sovereignty. The people are openly opposing such policies as immediate attacks to their rights,” Kabataan added.

“As far as their numerous acts have shown, serving in the military did not instill nationalism and patriotism, it only teaches blind obedience to authority. And we cannot have that anymore,” the party-list stressed.

Kabataan said that while it welcomes Guidicelli’s call to unite Filipinos it challenged the actor and other personalities to join the broad masses in mobilizing against attacks to democratic rights and livelihood. The party-list said it is the “best way to instill nationalism and patriotism.”

“If you can serve 30 days with the military, why not try serving 30 days in a farm, a factory, in a Lumad community, or in an urban poor community to see what it's like to struggle to be free from all forms of oppression?” the party-list said.

“We further challenge Guidicelli and other personalities in the industry and beyond to use their platform, to call on the people to unite with the basic masses, the marginalized & oppressed, and the militant youth of whom have long been mobilizing to uphold the democratic rights of the people and the role of collective action in genuine nation building,” it added.

In April, Guidicelli said he joined the military because he loves the Philippines.

He quoted Major General Bernie Langub, commander of the Army Reserve Command: “The rank is emplaced near their heart because it means only those who have the heart to serve will be fit to wear the uniform. It is beyond the uniform, it is all about willingness to serve the country and being prepared for any eventuality.”