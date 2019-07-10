NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
File photo shows members of the Supreme Court led by then Chief Justice Teresita De Castro hearing oral arguments on the petition to quit the International Criminal Court, at the Supreme Court in Manila on Aug. 28, 2018.
AFP/Ted Aljibe, File
Court guided by rule of law, SC says after Arroyo acquittal comment
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - July 10, 2019 - 5:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court will always be free from the influence of the executive and the legislative, its spokesperson stressed Wednesday after former House Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo thanked President Rodrigo Duterte making her acquittal for plunder possible.

At the testimonial dinner for her Tuesday, Arroyo expressed gratitude to Duterte for “providing the atmosphere” that led to her acquittal from plunder in 2016.

“Most of all, I thank you that when you became president, you provided the atmosphere in which the court had the freedom to acquit me of the trumped-up charges of my successor and your predecessor, so that the court voted 11-4 in my favor, including half of those who were appointed by my successor,” Arroyo said.

In a statement, SC Public Information Office chief Brian Keith Hosaka said he has yet to speak with Chief Justice Luis Bersamin about Arroyo's comments.

“However, the public can be assured that the Supreme Court has and will always act independently and free from influence from other branches of government,” Hosaka said.

“The Supreme Court is guided by the rule of law and its decisions are always based on facts, laws and reason,” Hosaka added as he encouraged the public to read court decisions to “understand the reasons why they were decided that way.”

In 2012, Arroyo was charged with plunder for allegedly misusing the funds of the state-run Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. She was arrested during the presidency of Benigno Aquino III.

But in July 2016, barely a month after Duterte became president, the high court acquitted her of plunder, saying “there was no proof of any amassing or accumulating or acquiring ill-gotten wealth of at least P50 million.”

The justices who ruled in favor of the former president were Justices Bersamin, Estela Bernabe, Arturo Brion, Teresita de Castro, Mariano del Castillo, Francis Jardeleza, Jose Mendoza, Diosdado Peralta, Jose Perez, Bienvenido Reyes and Presbitero Velasco.

Of the 11, eight were Arroyo appointees while Bernabe, Brion, Jardeleza and Reyes were appointed by Aquino.

Only four dissented: Ousted Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio and Associate Justices Marvic Leonen and Alfredo Caguioa.

The Supreme Court ruling also allowed Arroyo to walk free after nearly four years of hospital arrest at the Veterans Memorial Medical Center.

Last May, Bersamin assured the public that Duterte has never pressured the high tribunal to decide favorably for the administration in any case.

“I don’t think the president has ever controlled the Supreme Court; probably in another time in our history, (the perception) was warranted,” Bersamin said.

Duterte has so far appointed nine magistrates to the Supreme Court—now Ombudsman Samuel Martires and now retired Justice Noel Tijam as well as Associate Justices Andres Reyes, Jr., Alexander Gesmundo, Jose Reyes, Jr., Ramon Paul Hernando, Rosmari Carandang, Amy Lazaro-Javier and Henri Jean Paul Inting.

GLORIA MACAPAGAL-ARROYO RODRIGO DUTERTE SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Chang eyed as next US envoy to Philippines
By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
The second female United States ambassador is expected to be named as Washington’s next top diplomat in the Phili...
Headlines
'I killed because I felt she wanted it,' Duterte says at Arroyo testimonial dinner
6 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte, known for his off-color remarks, told lawmakers and politicians that he had killed people because...
Headlines
Diokno sees government hand in fishers' withdrawal from Kalikasan plea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 7 hours ago
"Hindi lang kahina-hanila na patagong nakipag-usap ang gobyerno sa mga kliyente namin, legal ethics 'yan. Mukhang na-Recto...
Headlines
Isko Moreno wants to rid Manila schools of politicians’ names — even his own
1 day ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno wants names of politicians removed from schools in the Philippine capital.
Headlines
Hontiveros' advice to Dela Rosa: Be professional, mature
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 3 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros advised Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa to be professional as he might lead hearings on extrajudicial killings...
Headlines
Latest
17 hours ago
‘Endorsement is not legislative interference’
By Christina Mendez | 17 hours ago
President Duterte assured the public yesterday that he has not interfered in the independence of the House of Representatives...
Headlines
17 hours ago
Palace on AI report: Duterte respects human rights
By Christina Mendez | 17 hours ago
President Duterte and his administration respect human rights, contrary to claims of Amnesty International (AI), which has...
Headlines
17 hours ago
DFA chief thanks Vietnam for rescue of 22 fishermen
By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
The Philippines has thanked Vietnam for having rescued 22 Filipino fishermen abandoned by a Chinese ship after the latter...
Headlines
17 hours ago
Fishermen withdraw from ‘kalikasan’ petition
By Edu Punay | 17 hours ago
The government’s chief lawyer yesterday moved for the withdrawal of a petition in the Supreme Court (SC) seeking to...
Headlines
17 hours ago
DOTr to complete upgrade of more airports
By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has committed to complete the upgrade of 27 more commercial airports in the country...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with