FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this Aug. 2018 photo, siblings (from left) former Tourism Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo, Ben and Erwin Tulfo, attend a Senate inquiry into a DoT advertising contract with Ben’s Bitag Media Unlimited Inc.
The STAR, File
'Not me': Mon Tulfo says brother Ben stole P60 million
(Philstar.com) - June 27, 2019 - 9:42am

MANILA, Philippines — Radio broadcaster Ramon Tulfo, who is also special envoy to China, stressed that it was his brother Ben who "stole" P60 million from the government.

On June 24, the elder Tulfo tweeted about the donation of former Foreign Affairs Albert del Rosario to the 22 Filipino fishermen whose boat was rammed by a suspected Chinese militia vessel in the West Philippine Sea.

Ramon said the act of Del Rosario in donating P500,000 to the fishermen "cheapens his act."

A Twitter user replied to Ramon, pointing out that it was better to donate P500,000 to Filipino fishermen in the Recto Bank incident rather than stealing P60 million from the Philippine government.

Ramon, however, pointed out that it was his brother Ben who was involved in the controversy over an advertisement deal between state-run People's Television Network and the Department of Tourism.

"Di ako ang nagnakaw ng 60m. Kapatid kong si Ben yung tinutukoy mo (I did not steal P60 million. You are referring to my brother Ben)," Ramon said on Twitter.

Earlier this month, Ramon claimed that his sister former Tourism Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo was just a "casualty" in the advertisement controversy.

The DOT, under the helm of Teo, placed P60-million worth of advertisements in a television program produced by her brothers Ben and Erwin Tulfo.

The deal was awarded to a program produced by Bitag Media Unlimited, Inc., which is owned by Ben.

According to Ramon, he had already asked his brother Ben to return the P60-million payment for the ads but the younger Tulfo refuses to return the money. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

BEN TULFO CORRUPTION DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM ERWIN TULFO RAMON TULFO WANDA TULFO-TEO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘A dance for a Marcos is a dance for shame,’ Igorot youth tell Imee
17 hours ago
“We will not dance for you, because a dance for a Marcos is a dance for shame.”
Headlines
Chinese vessels spotted near Pagasa anew
By Jaime Laude | 11 hours ago
Dozens of Chinese fishing boats are once again being monitored near the Philippine-occupied Pag-asa Island, a senior security...
Headlines
DILG suspends mayor who aided Recto Bank fishermen
By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) yesterday implemented the suspension order issued by the Sandiganbayan...
Headlines
Monsoon to bring heavy rains – Pagasa
By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
Tropical Depression Dodong was expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility last night, but the state weather bureau...
Headlines
Senators question presence of Chinese 'friends' in Philippine EEZ
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 18 hours ago
A few members of the 24-seat Senate have expressed dissent against the pronouncements of President Rodrigo Duterte that China...
Headlines
Latest
29 minutes ago
Monsoon rains to soak parts of Luzon, Visayas after ‘Dodong’ exit
29 minutes ago
Tropical Depression Dodong has left the Philippine area of responsibility but monsoon rains will continue to bring rains over...
Headlines
11 hours ago
US dared: Help Philippines stop China
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Reiterating the country’s helplessness in stopping Chinese activities in the West Philippine Sea, President Duterte...
Headlines
11 hours ago
Leni on seeking 2022 presidency: Everything is possible
By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
Addressing the country’s present problems is Vice President Leni Robredo’s top priority, not the 2022 presidential...
Headlines
11 hours ago
Angat nears lowest level in 14 years
By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
Angat Dam in Norzagaray, Bulacan, the main source of potable water of Metro Manila residents, is close to breaking its lowest...
Headlines
11 hours ago
Carpio: Allowing China to fish in Philippines EEZ unconstitutional
By Edu Punay | 11 hours ago
President Duterte’s decision to allow Chinese fishermen to trawl in Recto (Reed) Bank in the West Philippine Sea violates...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with