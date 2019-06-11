Filipinos discouraged to travel to Sudan as civil unrest rises

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday warned Filipinos against traveling to Sudan amid unrest in the northeast African country.

DFA Assistant Secretary Emmanuel Fernandez said the ongoing civil unrest in Sudan has resulted in "violence, disruption in communications, cancellation of flights and restriction of movements within Karthoum and around Sudan."

Data from the DFA as of December 2017 showed that at least 3,000 Filipino workers are based in Sudan.

State-run Sudan News Agency released a statement saying that the country's Transitional Military Council confirmed that the arrest of several members of the regular security forces was linked to the crackdown on protesters calling for civilian rule.

Sudan's military said those arrested would face justice as soon as possible, without specifying their number, rank or what charges they would face.

The Central Committee for Sudanese Doctors has said at least 108 people were killed after security and paramilitary forces moved in on June 3 to disperse a sit-in by protesters outside military headquarters in the capital.

The committee, which is close to the protest movement, alleges 40 bodies were pulled from the Nile river, and that more than 500 people have been wounded.

The health ministry has acknowledged 61 people died nationwide in the crackdown, 49 of them from "live ammunition" in Khartoum. — Patricia Lourdes Viray with AFP