ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Sudanese protesters close Street 60 with burning tyres and pavers as military forces tried to disperse a sit-in outside Khartoum's army headquarters on June 3, 2019. At least two people were killed Monday as Sudan's military council tried to break up a sit-in outside Khartoum's army headquarters, a doctors' committee said as gunfire was heard from the protest site.
AFP/Ashraf Shazly
Filipinos discouraged to travel to Sudan as civil unrest rises
(Philstar.com) - June 11, 2019 - 12:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday warned Filipinos against traveling to Sudan amid unrest in the northeast African country.

DFA Assistant Secretary Emmanuel Fernandez said the ongoing civil unrest in Sudan has resulted in "violence, disruption in communications, cancellation of flights and restriction of movements within Karthoum and around Sudan."

Data from the DFA as of December 2017 showed that at least 3,000 Filipino workers are based in Sudan.

State-run Sudan News Agency released a statement saying that the country's Transitional Military Council confirmed that the arrest of several members of the regular security forces was linked to the crackdown on protesters calling for civilian rule.

Sudan's military said those arrested would face justice as soon as possible, without specifying their number, rank or what charges they would face.

The Central Committee for Sudanese Doctors has said at least 108 people were killed after security and paramilitary forces moved in on June 3 to disperse a sit-in by protesters outside military headquarters in the capital.

The committee, which is close to the protest movement, alleges 40 bodies were pulled from the Nile river, and that more than 500 people have been wounded.

The health ministry has acknowledged 61 people died nationwide in the crackdown, 49 of them from "live ammunition" in Khartoum. — Patricia Lourdes Viray with AFP

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS SUDAN TRAVEL ADVISORY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte tells PhilHealth execs: Resign
By Paolo Romero | 13 hours ago
Resignation or termination.
Headlines
Duterte vows end to NAIA flight delays
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Amid flight cancellations and hours-long delays at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport due to a lightning alert on Sunday,...
Headlines
Most of Cabinet members richer in 2018
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
More than a dozen Cabinet members became richer while at least three of them reported a lower net worth last year, their statements...
Headlines
PMA alumni association bans Erwin Tulfo from its events
17 hours ago
The Philippine Military Academy Alumni Association, Inc. has declared Erwin Tulfo “persona non grata” within the...
Headlines
PDEA: Drug syndicates use ‘dark web,’ bitcoin
By Rey Galupo | 13 hours ago
The administration’s war on drugs has entered a new phase as syndicates resort to innovations to avoid detection, such...
Headlines
Latest
13 hours ago
Cebu tourism grad is Bb. Pilipinas-Universe
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
A 23-year-old Cebuana who grew up with her grandparents in Talisay City, Cebu, was crowned 2019 Miss Universe-Philippines...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Locsin: Garbage to be shipped back to Australia
By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
The garbage from Australia illegally dumped in the Philippines is going back to the country of origin, Foreign Affairs Secretary...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Great-granddad Rody welcomes Rodrigo III
By Edith Regalado | 13 hours ago
President Duterte welcomed his first great-grandson over the weekend.
Headlines
13 hours ago
Filipinos like to wear happiness on their wrist
By Joanne Rae M. Ramirez | 13 hours ago
From lively fiestas to the wide smiles on their faces to the colorful watches they wear, Filipinos favor the bright, happy...
Headlines
13 hours ago
‘Jail congestion drops 439% in 2018, but...’
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 13 hours ago
The Commission on Audit (COA) has again called out the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) over the inhumane conditions...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with