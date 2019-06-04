ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The Food and Drug Administration names five vinegar variants that contain synthetic acetic acid.
File
FDA: 5 vinegar products contain synthetic acetic acid
(Philstar.com) - June 4, 2019 - 5:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Food and Drug Administration identified five vinegar brands with batches that they found contained synthetic acetic acid, which it said must not be sold to the public.

In an advisory released Tuesday, the FDA said the following batches of vinegar products were found to contain synthetic acetic acid:

  • Surebuy Cane Vinegar (Best Before Date: 26 03 21)
  • Tentay Pinoy Style Vinegar (Best Before Date: 03 18 21)
  • Tentay Premium Vinegar (Batch/Lot No. TV SEP0718AC)
  • Tentay Vinegar ‘Sukang Tunay Asim’ (Expiry Date: 06 06 20)
  • Chef’s Flavor Vinegar (Expiry Date: 01APR21)

“Following the current administrative order prescribing the standard of identity and quality of vinegar, any artificial matter such as synthetic acid or any cloudifying agent deems the vinegar adulterated hence, it must not be sold to the public,” the advisory read.

RELATED: PCA ready to teach farmers to turn 'waste' coconut water into vinegar

Plant inspections next

FDA said inspection of manufacturing facilities will be done to further verify whether the makers of the said products use synthetic acetic acid.

Thirty-nine samples of vinegar were subjected to testing of Permanganate Oxidation Number—an official method of analysis on the quality of vinegar—by the FDA Laboratory.

The agency, however, clarified that the presence of synthetic acetic acid does not pose safety or health risks.

“The presence of synthetic acetic acid merely represents that the vinegar did not undergo fermentation, either through a slow process, quick process, or submerged culture process which is used for commercial vinegar production,” FDA said.

A study by the Department of Science and Technology-attached agency Philippine Nuclear Research Institute last month showed that among the more than 360 brands of commercial vinegar, eight out of 10 are made from synthetic acetic acid.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION VINEGAR PRODUCTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What we know so far: Senate leadership change
4 days ago
Talks are circulating about plans to unseat Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III and elect Sen. Cynthia Villar the leader...
Headlines
‘Filipino construction workers are truly lazy,’ special envoy Tulfo says
By Rosette Adel | 21 hours ago
Three months after he first made the claim, columnist turned special envoy Ramon Tulfo stands by his comment that Filipino...
Headlines
13 senators sign resolution backing Tito Sotto as leader
By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
Some 13 senators have signed a resolution expressing support for the retention of Senate President Vicente Sotto III as leader...
Headlines
Hontiveros: Senate minority to seek ‘issue-based’ alliances with majority bloc
6 hours ago
“We may be bloodied but we are unbowed…”
Headlines
Duterte invites new Japan Imperial couple to Philippines
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Duterte has invited Japan’s new Imperial Couple to the Philippines, saying it would be a “great honor”...
Headlines
Latest
40 minutes ago
Comelec OKs Duterte 'youth' Cardema's Congress bid
40 minutes ago
The Commission on Elections has allowed former National Youth Commission chairman Ronald Cardema's substitution as a nominee...
Headlines
49 minutes ago
Involve teachers in government plans to hike salaries, ACT says
49 minutes ago
The Alliance of Concerned Teachers said Tuesday that the government should involve teachers in proposals to hike their s...
Headlines
1 hour ago
France to continue sailing in South China Sea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 hour ago
In a bid to preserve free and open access to the seas, France vowed to maintain its operations in the South China Sea.
Headlines
1 hour ago
Tulfos could get police escorts back, PNP chief says
1 hour ago
Broadcaster Erwin Tulfo and his brothers may yet get their police exports back, the chief of the Philippine National Police...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Outrage as Duterte says 'cured' himself of being gay
2 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has sparked outrage after claiming that he "cured" himself of being gay with the help of beautiful...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with