ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this June 1, 2019 photo, French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly speaks at the 2019 Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.
IISS/Released
France to continue sailing in South China Sea
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - June 4, 2019 - 3:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — In a bid to preserve free and open access to the seas, France vowed to maintain its operations in the South China Sea.

Speaking at the 2019 Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly said Paris would address the issue with its own "steady, non-confrontational but obstinate way."

"We will continue to sail more than twice a year in the South China Sea," Parly said in her speech.

During last year's security summit, Parly disclosed that at least five French ships sailed through the contested waterway in 2017. British helicopters and ships joined the France task force that sailed in the South China Sea.

The French defense minister also urged other like-minded states to join them, such as British helicopters that went on French ships that sailed through the disputed waters.

"There will be objections, there will be dubious manoeuvres at sea, but we will not be intimidated into accepting any fait accompli, because what international law condemns, how could we condone?" Parly said.

Parly stressed that maintaining open access to maritime lines of communication goes beyond the prosperity of Europe and the preservation of trade links. Nearly one-third of the global maritime trade passes through the South China Sea.

France has been leading other European nations in challenging China's dominance in the region.

In June last year, Chinese frigates and corvettes followed a French military vessel passing through the Spratly Islands.

Hudson Institute senior fellow Jonas Parello-Plesner, in a report published in The Wall Street Journal, narrated how the Chinese warship asked the French vessel its intentions.

Australia had also expressed its commitment to upholding freedom of navigation in the region. 

In September 2018, Australian Minister for Defense Christopher Pyne said Canberra was looking forward to a multi-flagged formation with Paris in the region.

"In terms of the South China Sea, both Australia and France share a common view, which is that the South China Sea is international waters and that we are entitled to navigate as we see fit, and through the norm practice of any country, navigating through the South China Sea," Pyne said in September.

FLORENCE PARLY FRANCE FREEDOM OF NAVIGATION OPERATIONS SHANGRI-LA DIALOGUE SOUTH CHINA SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What we know so far: Senate leadership change
4 days ago
Talks are circulating about plans to unseat Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III and elect Sen. Cynthia Villar the leader...
Headlines
‘Filipino construction workers are truly lazy,’ special envoy Tulfo says
By Rosette Adel | 21 hours ago
Three months after he first made the claim, columnist turned special envoy Ramon Tulfo stands by his comment that Filipino...
Headlines
13 senators sign resolution backing Tito Sotto as leader
By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
Some 13 senators have signed a resolution expressing support for the retention of Senate President Vicente Sotto III as leader...
Headlines
Hontiveros: Senate minority to seek ‘issue-based’ alliances with majority bloc
6 hours ago
“We may be bloodied but we are unbowed…”
Headlines
Duterte invites new Japan Imperial couple to Philippines
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Duterte has invited Japan’s new Imperial Couple to the Philippines, saying it would be a “great honor”...
Headlines
Latest
19 minutes ago
FDA: 5 vinegar products contain synthetic acetic acid
19 minutes ago
The Food and Drug Administration identified five vinegar brands with batches that they found contained synthetic acetic acid,...
Headlines
39 minutes ago
Comelec OKs Duterte 'youth' Cardema's Congress bid
39 minutes ago
The Commission on Elections has allowed former National Youth Commission chairman Ronald Cardema's substitution as a nominee...
Headlines
48 minutes ago
Involve teachers in government plans to hike salaries, ACT says
48 minutes ago
The Alliance of Concerned Teachers said Tuesday that the government should involve teachers in proposals to hike their s...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Tulfos could get police escorts back, PNP chief says
1 hour ago
Broadcaster Erwin Tulfo and his brothers may yet get their police exports back, the chief of the Philippine National Police...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Outrage as Duterte says 'cured' himself of being gay
2 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has sparked outrage after claiming that he "cured" himself of being gay with the help of beautiful...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with